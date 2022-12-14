Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 21:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork and Frying Pan Rivers. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues on the Frying Pan River. The potential for an ice jam release is also possible for the Roaring Fork River. * WHERE...The Roaring Fork River and the Frying Pan River including the following counties in west-central Colorado, Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Frying Pan River should move away from the river and seek higher ground now. The potential for ice jam releases are also possible on the Roaring Fork River through the middle of next week as temperatures remain unseasonably cold. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in these rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 400 PM MST, Emergency management reported an ice jam within the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring on the Frying Pan River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:14:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Wallace, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, and Mullan. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Light snow is expected to develop Saturday evening, increasing on Sunday as bands of moderate snow develop. This will lead to winter travel conditions that will persist into Monday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-17 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON Conditions are expected to improve today through tomorrow with an incoming weather system, and are not expected to degrade again this weekend.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:38:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in fog.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 13:11:00 SST Expires: 2022-12-18 01:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT WHAT...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to be possible WHERE...All islands of American Samoa WHEN...Through tonight IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may cause flooding on roadways and properties and overflowing of streams. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Possibility for flash flooding remains high as an active trough linger near the Samoan islands through tonight. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 110 Aoauli Aso Toonai Tesema 17 2022 ...O LOO FA`AAUAU LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA SE`IA OO I LE PO NANEI MAFUAAGA...O tafega ma lologa e mafua mai i timuga mamafa e ono faatupulaia. NOFOAGA...Aafia uma ai motu o Amerika Samoa TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po nanei AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa e mafai ona lolovaia ai aualatele ma nofoaga maualalalo. E mafai foi osofia tafega o vaitafe. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...O uiga louloua o le tau o le a faatupulaia ai pea timuga mamafa ma faititili i luga o le atunuu seia oo i le aoauli nei. E faaitiitia le malosi o uiga louloua o le tau i le po nanei, ma o le a faapea foi ona agai atu le tele o timuga mamafa i saute ma saute i sasa`e o le atunuu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on US-2 between Happy`s Inn and Kila Sunday night. Wind chill values of 10 to 20 below are expected by Monday morning. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Total accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and periods of reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution for Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Fresno-Clovis, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fresno-Clovis; South End San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with up to 8 inches near Flathead Lake. Blowing snow and reduced visibility from northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Bitterly cold wind chill values of 10 to 20 below zero expected Sunday morning onwards, particularly in the Flathead valley. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 14:40:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-18 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage Strong high pressure combined with a temperature inversion over the Anchorage Bowl will result in patchy dense fog (visibility of one quarter mile or less) over the next 2-3 days. Fog will be thickest in the lower lying areas, especially at night.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach 40 below zero or lower Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Comments / 0