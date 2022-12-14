TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.

1 DAY AGO