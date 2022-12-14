ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Ja’Whaun Bentley: Matthew Judon could play in NBA, compares him Charles Barkely, current Celtic

TUSCON, Ariz. — It’s a debate that raged at the team hotel all week: Who on the current roster could play in the NBA?. With some extra downtime in Tucson as they ready for the Raiders, the Patriots have had plenty of time for verbal sparring. On Friday afternoon, Ja’Whaun Bentley shared his pick for a New England player that could transition to professional basketball: Matthew Judon.
MassLive.com

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch NHL games Saturday

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday and hope to bounce back from their previous loss to the Kings. The game will be in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST. and will be broadcast on NHL Network. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. Both streaming services offer free trials.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy