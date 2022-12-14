Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons. The island democracy of 23.5 million is facing an increasing challenge in recruiting enough young men to meet its military targets and its Interior Ministry has suggested the problem is -- at least in part -- due to its stubbornly low birth rate.
Clayton News Daily
When Is Chinese New Year 2023?
Kung hei fat choi! The Chinese New Year begins Sunday, January 22, 2023, marking the end of the Year of the Tiger, and the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year is celebrated in several East Asian countries and in many other parts of the world with feasts, fireworks and parades. For many, it’s a weeks-long celebration marked by various rituals and traditions that are meant to usher in good luck for the coming year. Read on to find out more about Chinese New Year traditions and the history of Chinese New Year.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Peru’s dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
QUINUA, Peru (AP) — This rural hamlet nestled high in the Peruvian Andes was the site of a major battle that secured South America’s independence from Spain in the 19th century. But on Saturday, the streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating a far more senseless...
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapons system. Sunday's launch came days after North Korea tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", with state media describing it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".
Letter to the Editor
Congress’s spending favors military weaponry over impoverished families On Dec. 6, Sentinel readers learned about the B-21 Raider, a new long-range bomber capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Air Force expects to have more than 100 of these B-21 stealth bombers. The cost for producing these is yet to be determined. On Dec. 7,...
Clayton News Daily
Kenny DeLand Jr., formerly missing American college student, on flight back to US
American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the US, according to a French diplomatic official. DeLand Jr., who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France, told relatives on Friday that he was safe in Spain, his family said.
Clayton News Daily
What Is Lunar New Year? And When Is It in 2023?
You may have thought that New Year’s was only celebrated on January 1, but you couldn’t be more wrong. In other cultures, New Year’s actually doesn’t take place until much later. It’s referred to as Lunar New Year and is one of the most important Asian holidays of each year.
