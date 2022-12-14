Read full article on original website
Haiti launching cholera vaccination effort hampered by crime gangs
Haiti on Sunday is launching a campaign to vaccinate more than 10 percent of its population against cholera, but gang control of large swaths of territory will complicate the effort. He said UNICEF was appealing "where the gangs are in control for them to offer unlimited access to the teams, for that is what will permit the population to receive these protective drops of oral vaccine."
