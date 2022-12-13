A reminder about the city’s uniform garbage cart system

For the 20,000 households using the new uniform garbage carts, please remember that garbage must be bagged and placed inside the complimentary 96-gallon cart. If placed on the ground beside the cart or on top of the cart, it will not be picked up. Residents using the new carts should place their carts in front of their home. Any household garbage placed on the ground in alleys or on the ground in front of the residence will not be picked up.

The new cart system is serviced by automated trucks that use a mechanical lift to empty the contents of the carts in the truck. The process and schedule for the bulk trash and brush pick up will not change.

Thank you for your patience as the city continues to educate residents on the new system. We encourage you as neighborhood leaders to help inform residents using the new system how to properly set out their household garbage in the new uniform carts.

For more information and updates, go to www.birminghamal.gov/pickup.