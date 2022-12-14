ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco County, OR

Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support

F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Advent events at Riverside include candlelight, giving tree

HOOD RIVER — Christmas week at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ in Hood River begins with a Thursday Longest Night camp fire and ends with a Christmas Day worship service. Here are the details:. Thursday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.: Longest Night campfire service at the home of...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Mid-Columbia Medical Center approves agreement to join Adventist Health

THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.
THE DALLES, OR
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP

People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie

The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups

Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
OREGON STATE
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting

MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
MADRAS, OR
Uncovering the history of The Dalles’ Chinatown

When archaeologists Eric Gleason and Jacqui Cheung bought a run-down building in The Dalles’ downtown in 2000, they had a vague sense of its history. 210 E. 1st St. was simply known as “the Chinese building,” having operated as a Chinese laundry and merchandise store from the late 1800s to the 1920s. But the building had long since fallen into disrepair, and information about its owners and occupants proved elusive.
THE DALLES, OR
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon

Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
REDMOND, OR

