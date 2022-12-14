Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support
F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
columbiagorgenews.com
Advent events at Riverside include candlelight, giving tree
HOOD RIVER — Christmas week at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ in Hood River begins with a Thursday Longest Night camp fire and ends with a Christmas Day worship service. Here are the details:. Thursday, Dec. 22, 5 p.m.: Longest Night campfire service at the home of...
columbiagorgenews.com
Mid-Columbia Medical Center approves agreement to join Adventist Health
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) and Adventist Health leadership have announced that the two organizations have approved an affiliation agreement for MCMC to join Adventist Health (pending regulatory and state review). The affiliation with Adventist Health will advance rural healthcare — the nonprofit healthcare organization has committed $100 million to finance MCMC’s strategic capital needs.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
Twin girls survive pregnancy thanks to OHSU’s fetal surgeons
Chelsea and Billy Hungate are the proud parents of twin baby girls. The girls have been healthy and growing since they were born in the summer, but if one of them hadn’t received surgery before she was born, things might have gone very differently.
kptv.com
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man known as the jogger rapist is being released Friday after spending 36 years in prison. He gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 80s and was convicted in one case.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
Festive Oregon Christmas Market Is the Next Best Thing to Europe
This winter wonderland is just an hour outside of Portland!
kptv.com
2 people, several pets found dead in Clark County house fire
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people, as well as several pets, have been found dead after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Thursday. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and Clark County Fire District 3 were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. following a call reporting a “loud bang” and flames coming from a home in the 24000 block of NE 50th Avenue.
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
$15 million federal grant will launch dam removal project in Milwaukie
The removal of the Kellogg Dam in downtown Milwaukie is now closer to reality. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division this week announced a $15 million grant to pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River. The restored habitat will benefit threatened salmon, steelhead and lamprey.
thelundreport.org
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups
Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
opb.org
Uncovering the history of The Dalles’ Chinatown
When archaeologists Eric Gleason and Jacqui Cheung bought a run-down building in The Dalles’ downtown in 2000, they had a vague sense of its history. 210 E. 1st St. was simply known as “the Chinese building,” having operated as a Chinese laundry and merchandise store from the late 1800s to the 1920s. But the building had long since fallen into disrepair, and information about its owners and occupants proved elusive.
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon
Photo by(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
Oregon agencies scrutinize controversial fiber-optic deal in Morrow County
Oregon’s ethics commission and Department of Justice are each scrutinizing an unusual transaction in Morrow County in which a nonprofit organization sold part of its operation to local political leaders and some of the nonprofit’s own board members. The nonprofit, Inland Development Corp., provides fiber-optic internet connections for...
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
