Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned
From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Trump: I’m the Jewish people’s best-ever ally, Congress ‘almost anti-Israel’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump told a gathering of Orthodox Jews on Friday that he was the “best ally they’ve ever had,” before warning that Congress had become “almost anti-Israel” because some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion.”. In his speech at the annual...
Christian churches are urged to act against antisemitism, including by scrutinizing their own practices
(JTA) — A group of educators dedicated to solidarity between Christians and Jews is urging churches to take action against the growing prevalence of antisemitism in the United States — and to reflect on how their own practices may be fueling hatred against Jews. “We implore all churches...
Western Wall rabbi tells European envoys: Jews don’t need your approval
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall, chastised United Nations diplomats from four countries who refused to visit the sacred site, in an open letter on Friday. The ambassadors of Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Moldova withdrew from a group visit to the Western Wall a week ago when...
Israeli envoy to France threatens to quit over incoming Netanyahu gov’t
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German broke civil service rules by threatening to quit her post for partisan political reasons, but the foreign ministry has declined to take action. Previous ambassadors appointed by former and incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refrained from expressing their political views against the previous government...
Local leaders and global volunteers look to bring light to Ukraine refugees’ Hanukkah holiday
Jewish Ukrainian refugees throughout Europe trudged through the heaviness of the High Holidays. Now, Hanukkah brings the opportunity to let some much-needed lightness, and light, into their lives. “Even when things look very dark, we believe that there can be light, and that when you’re lacking so much, it can...
Paris calls eastern Jerusalem ‘occupied’ after Israel deports Palestinian-French terrorist
France on Sunday denounced as “against the law” Israel’s deportation of a former Palestinian security prisoner with French citizenship and claimed that eastern Jerusalem, where the convicted terrorist resided, is “occupied.”. Israel’s Interior Ministry announced earlier in the day that Salah Hamouri, currently a lawyer and...
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
It’s the conspiracy theories that make hatred of Jews unique, says Deborah Lipstadt
The U.S. State Department’s point woman on Jew-hatred says there’s a key element to antisemitism differing it from other types of hate. It’s the conspiracy theory. “You can’t really grasp what antisemitism is, even if you care tremendously about it,” unless you understand the element that makes Jew-hatred unique, Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, said in a pre-Shabbat briefing on Friday.
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Blossoming Bahrain-Israel ties on display as Arab state fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv
The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Arbaham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.
JDC lights darkness with increased humanitarian relief, Hanukkah celebrations
Across Ukraine, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) has expanded its annual winter survival program and is providing several online and in-person Hanukkah events for tens of thousands of vulnerable Jews, including the elderly and internally displaced people (IDPs). “It’s tragically fitting that the light and hope we kindle...
