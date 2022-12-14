From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.

2 DAYS AGO