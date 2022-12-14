Read full article on original website
Shelby girls rout Hesperia in league basketball contest
Host Shelby girls basketball team won its second straight game with a 55-25 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Hesperia Friday night. After gaining a slight 13-9 edge at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers limited the Panthers to just two points in the second and led 28-11 at the half.
Ludington wins low scoring battle over Whitehall 29-7
Ludington’s girls basketball team had a tremendous defensive effort in Friday night’s Western Michigan Conference Lakes Division game at Whitehall and rolled to a 29-7 victory. The Orioles held the Vikings to just two field goals for the game, and it permitted them to weather a bad middle...
Kent City overpowers Newaygo early, cruises to victory
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team raced out to a big lead early and never looked back against Newaygo on Friday night. The Eagles led 18-5 after one quarter and cruised to a 62-11 victory over the Lions. “We just got beat by a good team tonight,” said...
Newaygo boys come from behind to beat Kent City
The Newaygo boys basketball team bounced back from a tough first half to take down Kent City on Friday evening. The Lions held on thanks to missed free throws by Kent City in the final seconds to win, 38-36. The Lions came out flat at first with only one point...
Hart runs over North Muskegon in its girls’ basketball home opener
After opening the season with three victories in the road, the Hart girls’ basketball team finally played on its own court Friday night. The result was a 63-17 victory over North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Using their athleticism and team quickness, the Pirates came away...
Weary Pentwater falls to Big Rapids Crossroads
The shorthanded Pentwater Falcons simple ran out of gas on Friday night in a 49-28 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads. Pentwater has been battling illness on its roster and left them far from full strength in the West Michigan D League contest. Early on, the Falcons were hot, jumping on...
Hovey scores 29 as Hart gets by Big Rapids
Leading from start to finish, the Hart boys basketball team toppled Big Rapids, 92-84 in a non-conference game at home Thursday night. The Pirates were never headed after finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead. Hot shooting from behind the arc enabled the visiting Cardinals to cut into the Hart lead in the second period, but the Pirates still enjoyed a 10-point cushion, 43-33 at the half.
Western Michigan Christian girls impressive in lopsided basketball victory
The Western Michigan Christian girls’ basketball team raced out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a 61-14 victory over West Michigan Aviation Academy on Friday night. The Warriors led 33-8 at the half. “We played very well tonight,” WMC coach Sarahi Koetsier said. “We are still working on...
Shorthanded Mona Shores boys fall to Kenowa Hills
A shorthanded Mona Shores boys basketball team fell to Kenowa Hills on Friday evening. The Sailors, down five players due to illness or injury, lost, 65-46. Kenowa Hills was 7-of-9 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Sailors managed to get the score within 12 points before running out of gas with only minutes to go.
Shoup, Alvesteffer lead Mason County Eastern past Baldwin
Playing on back-to-back nights, and traveling as well, didn’t seem to bother the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team in Thursday night’s 39-21 Western Michigan D League win at Baldwin. It is the first year back for the Baldwin girls basketball program after the Panthers couldn’t get enough...
For Keith Guy, success follows him wherever he goes
Prior to the Muskegon Big Reds- OK Conference game with Holland last season, head coach Keith Guy was honored as the school’s winningest coach. A ceremony was conducted at midcourt to recognize Guy’s accomplishment. Guy surpassed C. Leo “Tiny” Redmond, who was 179-93 from 1925-43. In the Big...
Muskegon Catholic duo has career nights in leading Crusaders to victory
Braden Gustin and Chase Willer both hit career highs in points on Friday night and led the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders to a 70-53 nonleague basketball victory over Muskegon Heights. Gustin tallied 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Willer scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Schrink...
Pentwater boys fall to Marion in hoops action
Pentwater’s boys basketball team struggled to get its footing Thursday night in a West Michigan D League game at Marion and stumbled to a 58-36 loss. It was the third game this week for the Falcons and certainly fatigue could have played a role in their problems trying to get defensive stops against a strong Eagles’ offense.
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
Stahl, Schlepp lead Spring Lake boys over Coopersville
COOPERSVILLE – The Spring Lake boys basketball team notched their first win of the season against Coopersville on Friday evening. The Lakers earned the OK Conference-Blue victory, 47-43. The Lakers held a 10-2 lead after the first quarter, but stalled out and that allowed Coopersville a scoring run of...
Orchard View gets road win over Manistee
Just when it seemed all was lost, the Orchard View boys basketball team picked itself off the floor and landed the knockout punch to the Manistee squad in Thursday night’s game. The Chippewas, who had led at the end of the first half for the first time this season,...
Walkerville boys come up short against Bear Lake
Walkerville had the lead in the first half, but then the Wildcats got a little sloppy in the second and eventually lost the West Michigan D League game, 50-45, to the host Bear Lake Lakers Thursday night. After pulling into a tie with seven minutes left, the Wildcats couldn’t get...
Mona Shores fights off Forest Hills Northern in girls basketball
The visiting Mona Shores Sailors earned a gutty victory over Forest Hills Northern, 51-33, on Friday night. The Sailors led 32-17 at the half, but FHN battled back with a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-31. However, the fourth quarter belonged to Mona Shores, which outscored Northern 14-2 and cruised to the victory.
Balanced offensive attack leads Grant girls over Reed City
The Grant girls basketball team braved the snow-covered roads to face Reed City in a CSAA Conference matchup on Friday evening. The Tigers made the most of it and won, 51-44. “These young ladies have a lot of grit,” said Coach Josh Delameter. “It was a terrible drive up and we arrived late. They literally got dressed and we walked onto the court with no pregame and just the 15 minutes of warm-up.”
Mason County Eastern hits the glass, takes down Mesick in girls hoops
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team dominated the glass on Wednesday and defeated Mesick, 33-22. The Cardinals had 56 rebounds, 24 on the offensive glass and defeated the West Michigan D League champions from a season ago. “I thought the girls really stepped up and played with an intensity...
