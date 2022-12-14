ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Norfolk St. 78, Hampton 66

HAMPTON (3-8) Mullen 1-4 2-2 4, Dean 3-11 2-5 9, Godwin 5-9 0-0 14, J.Nesbitt 5-19 5-10 16, Banister 3-6 3-5 10, A.Nesbitt 0-4 0-0 0, Bethea 4-8 0-0 9, N.Thomas 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 22-63 14-25 66. NORFOLK ST. (8-4) Bankston 5-9 5-5 15, Anderson 2-3 0-1 6, C.Brown...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy