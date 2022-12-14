ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
SB Nation

Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?

With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
SB Nation

Chelsea monitoring Vitor Roque after Real Madrid agree Endrick transfer — report

Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old (16!) Endrick form Palmeiras for a near-Brazilian record €72m, with the Palmeiras youngster set to actually join in July 2024 when he will come of legal age. (This transfer is second only to Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, which may have cost as much as €83m.)
BBC

Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee

Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
SB Nation

Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings

What an unfair night for Joe Lumley. Caught off guard by Loum’s perfect flick to Troy Deeney in front of his goal for the early first, and then asked to make a desperate slide towards Chong when Mbengue let him through alone. Made a lovely save in the second half when Hannibal ran past Loum and into his box, pawing a searching effort wide, and generally kept Reading’s backline sturdy in the second half.
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Durham FC: Continental Cup Match Preview

Everton Women will sign off 2022 with a Continental Cup tie with Durham FC, and Gabby George is desperate to give the fans some early festive cheer. The Blues will take to the field at Marine FC in Crosby at the scheduled kick-off time of 12.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, 17 December, following a pitch inspection at Walton Hall Park.
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, AC Milan 1 - Match Recap: A Fun Second Coming of Preseason Action

Liverpool: Salah 5’, Thiago 41’, Nuñez 82, Nuñez 88’. The Reds are back in action in a friendly to prepare for the second half of the season, which will recommence just before Christmas. Liverpool opened with their (probably) more senior line-up, with Caoimhín Kelleher, Joël Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino on the pitch — all of whom would not be a surprise on a starting line-up in a regular season game.
SB Nation

A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup

The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant

Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
SB Nation

December 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Armando Broja determined to come back stronger from devastating ACL injury

Chelsea have confirmed earlier reports that Armando Broja will need surgery on the ACL rupture he suffered in our friendly match against Aston Villa over the weekend, and will thus miss the rest of the 2022-23 season — at least. It’s obviously a devastating blow for the 21-year-old striker,...
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come

Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:

Comments / 0

Community Policy