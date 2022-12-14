Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘100%’ agree Christopher Nkunku transfer from RB Leipzig — report
Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player starting in July 2023, with celebrity transfer rumor-monger Fabrizio Romano giving this deal his trademarked “Here We Go” seal of approval. That doesn’t make it official, but it does make it quite certain. The deal is now “signed and sealed”...
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
SB Nation
Chelsea monitoring Vitor Roque after Real Madrid agree Endrick transfer — report
Real Madrid have agreed to sign 16-year-old (16!) Endrick form Palmeiras for a near-Brazilian record €72m, with the Palmeiras youngster set to actually join in July 2024 when he will come of legal age. (This transfer is second only to Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, which may have cost as much as €83m.)
BBC
Cardiff City under transfer embargo over Emiliano Sala fee
Cardiff City have confirmed they are under a transfer embargo. The embargo follows Cardiff's failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala. Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January...
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
SB Nation
Birmingham City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
What an unfair night for Joe Lumley. Caught off guard by Loum’s perfect flick to Troy Deeney in front of his goal for the early first, and then asked to make a desperate slide towards Chong when Mbengue let him through alone. Made a lovely save in the second half when Hannibal ran past Loum and into his box, pawing a searching effort wide, and generally kept Reading’s backline sturdy in the second half.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Durham FC: Continental Cup Match Preview
Everton Women will sign off 2022 with a Continental Cup tie with Durham FC, and Gabby George is desperate to give the fans some early festive cheer. The Blues will take to the field at Marine FC in Crosby at the scheduled kick-off time of 12.30pm (GMT) on Saturday, 17 December, following a pitch inspection at Walton Hall Park.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Bellingham Buzz, City Cash In, The Boys Are Back, and More...
Just one more day until Manchester City Men’s team are back on the pitch to face Girona in a club friendly. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the first weekend back for the Blues. First up... Buzzer turns 80. Happy birthday Mike Summerbee.
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, AC Milan 1 - Match Recap: A Fun Second Coming of Preseason Action
Liverpool: Salah 5’, Thiago 41’, Nuñez 82, Nuñez 88’. The Reds are back in action in a friendly to prepare for the second half of the season, which will recommence just before Christmas. Liverpool opened with their (probably) more senior line-up, with Caoimhín Kelleher, Joël Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino on the pitch — all of whom would not be a surprise on a starting line-up in a regular season game.
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 15
It’s a little past 6 am. I get ready for work and open the blinds. It is dark. But I know the sun will soon come. And I know its rays will shine indirectly on Planty - my orchid. Planty, your HIC’s orchid, has had a rough few months....
SB Nation
A bit of fun, a bit of drama as Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at 2022 World Cup
The third-place game is a bit of a meaningless exercise, especially after three-weeks of ultimate drama that is the rest of the World Cup, but that lack of pressure and occasion can often lead to high-scoring, high-fun affairs. And this year’s third-place game was no different, certainly early on, with...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant
Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
SB Nation
December 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
On This Day (16 December 1950): Sunderland and Derby share 11 goals in record-equalling fixture
Since the resumption of the Football League after the interruption of the Second World War, Sunderland had failed to seriously trouble the top of the table until the 1949-50 season, when three defeats in the last five games meant the lads missed out on winning the title by two points.
SB Nation
Armando Broja determined to come back stronger from devastating ACL injury
Chelsea have confirmed earlier reports that Armando Broja will need surgery on the ACL rupture he suffered in our friendly match against Aston Villa over the weekend, and will thus miss the rest of the 2022-23 season — at least. It’s obviously a devastating blow for the 21-year-old striker,...
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come
Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:
