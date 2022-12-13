Read full article on original website
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
King Princess Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Where is the Breakout Pop Artist Now?
King Princess has enjoyed commercial success after the release of her debut song "1950" in 2018, but many call her a one-hit-wonder. Despite being recognized and praised for her music, she has been relatively inactive. Despite many speculations that the singer-songwriter has long since faded into music oblivion, the 24-year-old...
Tyler Perry Recalls How He Moved Past Own Suicide Attempt After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
The devastating and shocking news of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death caused many to mourn, on the other hand, Tyler Perry also shared just how dark life can be when one is contemplating taking their own life. The director took to Instagram to pay tribute to tWitch and share his past...
SZA 'SOS' Collaborators: 'Good Days' Duet With Frank Ocean, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny Scrapped
SZA's "SOS" is one of the biggest albums ever to debut this year, and fans are thrilled with how many tracks were included in the highly-anticipated project. Three artists made it to the cut of the final project - Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Dirty Ol' Bastard. While...
Jessica Simpson's Friendship With Kim Kardashian, Reality TV Show Plans Disgusts Husband?
Jessica Simpson's intense desire for fame and a reality show of her own is causing problems in her marriage; at least this is how a news site puts it. According to RadarOnline.com, the 42-year-old mother of three is reportedly in talks for a show similar to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which is to be aptly named "Keeping Up with the Simpsons."
Britney Spears' Dad Says He Was Responsible For The Pop Star At Her 'Lowest,' Defends Conservatorship
Jamie Spears has now opened up to the world about Britney Spears and the reasons he placed her under conservatorship. The patriarch retaliated, insisting that he did it to aid the "Baby One More Time" singer and her two children, even though the pop diva felt that her independence had been taken away.
Music Icon Lil Wayne Goes RIAA Diamond with “Lollipop”
Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne has garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash "Lollipop" [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media. Watch it HERE. © 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission....
Keith Urban Wears THIS For Wife Nicole Kidman Before Final Melbourne Show
Nicole Kidman has revealed how her husband, Keith Urban, paid her tribute prior to his Melbourne show on Saturday evening. This leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that Urban loves his wife very, very much. The actress, 55, posted a photo of rocker Keith Urban, 55, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned...
Bring Me The Horizon, Pabllo Vittar Collab: Fans SHOCKED at Drag Singer’s Surprise Appearance
The cross-over that the world of music was not expecting to happen. Recently, Bring Me The Horizon performed at the last show of "Post Human" tour in Latin America and they brought out a very special guest that no one saw coming; who could this be?. According to NME, the...
Girls' Aloud Cheryl To Earn Almost a Million Dollars For First Acting Gig, Despite Criticisms
Cheryl is expected to earn one of the highest fees in the history of the West End, with sources claiming she will earn £750,000 for four months of work on "2:22 A Ghost Story." That's almost a million dollars, or USD $910800.00 to be exact in today's exchange. The...
Gorillaz AR Concert: Animated Band Takes Over NYC and London As Hundreds of Fans Watch
Despite being an animated band, Gorillaz managed to have thousands of fans from around the world. To prove their success, the group held two concerts: one in the United States and another one in the United Kingdom, both of which were attended by hundreds of fans. According to NME, the...
H.E.R. Next Chapter: Singer Reveals Why She’s Not Wearing Trademark Glasses Anymore
Aside from her soothing and calming voice, many people also remember H.E.R. because of her trademark sunglasses when she was just starting in the music industry a few years back. Today, the singer decided to ditch the eyewear and welcome a new chapter of her life. Speaking to "Good Morning...
Drake 'Cant Wait' to Go on Tour in 2023: 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'
Fans should start saving their coin because Drake is finally going on tour-five years after co-headlining his last tour with Migos, "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018. During an appearance to promote his partnership with Stake, an online casino, the interviewer asked the "Jimmy Cooks" singer what he is looking forward to in 2023.
