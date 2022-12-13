ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Princess Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Where is the Breakout Pop Artist Now?

King Princess has enjoyed commercial success after the release of her debut song "1950" in 2018, but many call her a one-hit-wonder. Despite being recognized and praised for her music, she has been relatively inactive. Despite many speculations that the singer-songwriter has long since faded into music oblivion, the 24-year-old...
Jessica Simpson's Friendship With Kim Kardashian, Reality TV Show Plans Disgusts Husband?

Jessica Simpson's intense desire for fame and a reality show of her own is causing problems in her marriage; at least this is how a news site puts it. According to RadarOnline.com, the 42-year-old mother of three is reportedly in talks for a show similar to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which is to be aptly named "Keeping Up with the Simpsons."
Music Icon Lil Wayne Goes RIAA Diamond with “Lollipop”

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne has garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash "Lollipop" [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media. Watch it HERE. © 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission....
Keith Urban Wears THIS For Wife Nicole Kidman Before Final Melbourne Show

Nicole Kidman has revealed how her husband, Keith Urban, paid her tribute prior to his Melbourne show on Saturday evening. This leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that Urban loves his wife very, very much. The actress, 55, posted a photo of rocker Keith Urban, 55, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned...
Drake 'Cant Wait' to Go on Tour in 2023: 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'

Fans should start saving their coin because Drake is finally going on tour-five years after co-headlining his last tour with Migos, "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour" in 2018. During an appearance to promote his partnership with Stake, an online casino, the interviewer asked the "Jimmy Cooks" singer what he is looking forward to in 2023.

