Cleveland Jewish News

Israel, US slam UN envoy over antisemitic comments

Israel and the United States on Wednesday slammed United Nations envoy Francesca Albanese over antisemitic statements she made in 2014 that recently resurfaced. Albanese, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, asserted that the “Jewish lobby” controlled the United States, and compared Israelis to Nazis.
Cleveland Jewish News

US Senate confirms ambassadorial pick despite antisemitic comments

Months after her nomination was held up due to prior antisemitic comments, the U.S. Senate confirmed Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to the post of ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday. The nomination has been blocked in June by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a tie, party-line vote. It came after comments by Bagley, a longtime diplomat and Democratic Party donor, were uncovered by The Washington Free Beacon.
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu on coalition partners: ‘They are joining me, I’m not joining them’

Israeli-Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday to ensure that all members of his prospective government will act responsibly, saying that the buck stops with him because his political partners are joining him and not vice versa. In an interview with NPR‘s “Morning Edition,” Netanyahu said that “coalitions make interesting...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu calls on US to reinforce Saudi commitment

To achieve a “quantum leap” towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with the Duai-based Al Arabiya English on Thursday. said the United States should reaffirm its traditional commitment to Saudi Arabia. He also promised to pursue formal Israeli ties with...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Cleveland Jewish News

Pro-Israel groups want Ilhan Omar bounced from House Foreign Affairs Committee

Several Jewish and pro-Israel groups welcomed received news of the likely removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, in the wake of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., long-standing pledge. The new Congress with its Republican majority in the House of Representatives...
Cleveland Jewish News

Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy

(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News

The airline that is the ‘main cover’ for Iran’s arms smuggling

Mahan Air presents itself as a privately-owned airline, established in 1991 by the son of then-Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani and headquartered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. But according to a report published on Wednesday by the Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli defense watchdog that specializes in...
AFP

Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

In an annex of Iraq's national museum, a conservator pores over a 17th-century manuscript, carrying out delicate restoration work as part of efforts to preserve and digitise 47,000 precious texts.  Mayassa Shehab, who has worked in restoration for half her life, said the preservation and digitisation mission is of immense importance.
Cleveland Jewish News

Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned

From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish influencers and Israeli soldiers to light Hanukkah candles together

In celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah that begin on Sunday evening, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) has announced a campaign to show solidarity with those who keep the miracle of the Jewish people alive. Some of the most respected Jewish media influencers from across the world will unite...
Cleveland Jewish News

Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?

Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.

