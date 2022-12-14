Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US slam UN envoy over antisemitic comments
Israel and the United States on Wednesday slammed United Nations envoy Francesca Albanese over antisemitic statements she made in 2014 that recently resurfaced. Albanese, the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, asserted that the “Jewish lobby” controlled the United States, and compared Israelis to Nazis.
Israel deports Palestinian-French lawyer after accusing him of security offences, interior ministry says
JERUSALEM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli interior ministry said.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Senate confirms ambassadorial pick despite antisemitic comments
Months after her nomination was held up due to prior antisemitic comments, the U.S. Senate confirmed Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to the post of ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday. The nomination has been blocked in June by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a tie, party-line vote. It came after comments by Bagley, a longtime diplomat and Democratic Party donor, were uncovered by The Washington Free Beacon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu on coalition partners: ‘They are joining me, I’m not joining them’
Israeli-Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday to ensure that all members of his prospective government will act responsibly, saying that the buck stops with him because his political partners are joining him and not vice versa. In an interview with NPR‘s “Morning Edition,” Netanyahu said that “coalitions make interesting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu calls on US to reinforce Saudi commitment
To achieve a “quantum leap” towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with the Duai-based Al Arabiya English on Thursday. said the United States should reaffirm its traditional commitment to Saudi Arabia. He also promised to pursue formal Israeli ties with...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel groups want Ilhan Omar bounced from House Foreign Affairs Committee
Several Jewish and pro-Israel groups welcomed received news of the likely removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, in the wake of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., long-standing pledge. The new Congress with its Republican majority in the House of Representatives...
Peru’s dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
QUINUA, Peru (AP) — This rural hamlet nestled high in the Peruvian Andes was the site of a major battle that secured South America’s independence from Spain in the 19th century. But on Saturday, the streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating a far more senseless...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump to address conference of Orthodox Jews in wake of West-Fuentes controversy
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address a conference organized by a haredi Orthodox education group weeks after his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures sparked a wave of criticism. Trump will speak Friday at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah, Politico reported on Thursday,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Speaking to Orthodox group, Trump earns loudest applause for commuting kosher slaughter exec’s prison term
(JTA) — Donald Trump earned vigorous applause while addressing a haredi Orthodox education group’s conference on Friday, weeks after earning criticism across the political spectrum of the Jewish community for dining with two prominent antisemitic figures. As he often does at Jewish events, the former president listed the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Michael Siegal 'very humbled' receiving Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor
Receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Dec. 12 at the President’s House in Jerusalem was an experience that Beachwood resident Michael Siegal finds difficult to express in words. “Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go...
Cleveland Jewish News
The airline that is the ‘main cover’ for Iran’s arms smuggling
Mahan Air presents itself as a privately-owned airline, established in 1991 by the son of then-Iranian President Akbar Rafsanjani and headquartered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. But according to a report published on Wednesday by the Alma Research and Education Center, an Israeli defense watchdog that specializes in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu defends his pending far-right coalition: ‘Two hands firmly on the steering wheel’
(JTA) – On the cusp of forming a new government, incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his inclusion of far-right groups in his coalition amid domestic and global criticism for his alliances with extremist figures. “They’re joining me, I’m not joining them,” Netanyahu said in an NPR interview...
Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts
In an annex of Iraq's national museum, a conservator pores over a 17th-century manuscript, carrying out delicate restoration work as part of efforts to preserve and digitise 47,000 precious texts. Mayassa Shehab, who has worked in restoration for half her life, said the preservation and digitisation mission is of immense importance.
Cleveland Jewish News
Antisemitism in the US: Why all Americans should be gravely concerned
From the halls of Congress and college campuses to corporate board rooms and social and mainstream media, antisemitism from the left, right, the Black community and the Islamic community is metastasizing with no end in sight. On the heels of the publication of historian Richard Landes’ new book, Can The Whole World Be Wrong?: Lethal Journalism, Antisemitism, and Global Jihad (Antisemitism in America), Landes and Scholars for Peace in the Middle East Executive Director, Asaf Romirowsky, join us for a discussion of antisemitism in America today, why all Americans should be gravely concerned, and what we should be doing to fight this dangerous hatred.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish influencers and Israeli soldiers to light Hanukkah candles together
In celebration of the eight nights of Hanukkah that begin on Sunday evening, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) has announced a campaign to show solidarity with those who keep the miracle of the Jewish people alive. Some of the most respected Jewish media influencers from across the world will unite...
Cleveland Jewish News
Battle lines deepen in bruising fight for control of Germany’s liberal Jewish institutions
BERLIN (JTA) — The fight over control of Germany’s Reform rabbinical school has taken a new twist — one that appears poised to shatter longstanding institutions within liberal Judaism here, and reforge them into something new. The Central Council of Jews in Germany announced Thursday that it...
Cleveland Jewish News
Do American Jews think Putin is Hitler?
Can one be appalled by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine without accepting the notion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a defender of democracy and freedom? That’s the question JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin asks about what he calls the rush to anoint the Ukrainian leader as the Winston Churchill of the 21st century.
Comments / 0