Bowling Green, KY

Porterville Recorder

NO. 16 UCLA 63, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 53

Percentages: FG .458, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Singleton 2-2, Campbell 0-2, Clark 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bona 2, Etienne, Jaquez). Turnovers: 12 (Jaquez 4, Bailey 2, Bona 2, Campbell 2, Clark, Nwuba). Steals: 11 (Clark 4, Jaquez 4, Singleton 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 UCONN 68, BUTLER 46

Percentages: FG .394, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Alleyne 3-5, Hawkins 2-5, Sanogo 1-1, Calcaterra 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-5, Karaban 1-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clingan, Jackson, Newton). Turnovers: 12 (Clingan 3, Jackson 3, Karaban 2, Newton 2, Sanogo 2). Steals: 2 (Diarra,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68

Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63

Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
DEKALB, IL
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA STATE 144, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 59

Percentages: FG .333, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Rogers 1-4, Rodriguez 1-5, Mora 0-1, Rockwell 0-1, Toby 0-1, Lane 0-2, Bobb 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lane, Rodriguez). Turnovers: 16 (Lane 5, Rogers 4, Carlos 3, Rockwell 2, Rodriguez, Toby). Steals: 5 (Lane 2,...
BOZEMAN, MT
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 59, SAN JOSE STATE 58

Percentages: FG .458, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Cardenas 5-8, Amey 2-3, Gorener 2-3, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, Amey). Turnovers: 16 (Cardenas 5, Moore 3, Diallo 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola 2, Amey, Gorener). Steals: 2 (Amey, Diallo). Technical...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 23 Gonzaga 67, BYU 58

GONZAGA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1,...
PROVO, UT
Porterville Recorder

LSU 89, WINTHROP 81

Percentages: FG .517, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Hightower 7-12, McMahon 3-7, Lane 1-4, Fleming 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Talford 2, Fleming, Lane). Turnovers: 11 (Hightower 4, Harrison 3, Lane 2, Fleming, McMahon). Steals: 5 (McMahon 2, Fleming, Harrison, Hightower). Technical Fouls: None.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

BYU 75, UTAH 66

Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Madsen 2-5, Br.Carlson 1-5, Stefanovic 1-5, Worster 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Br.Carlson). Turnovers: 14 (Anthony 3, Br.Carlson 3, Keita 2, Madsen 2, Worster 2, Be.Carlson, Holt). Steals: 9 (Anthony 3, Keita 2, Be.Carlson, Br.Carlson, Stefanovic,...
PROVO, UT
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 67, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66, OT

Percentages: FG .371, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watson 6-10, Horton 2-5, Woods 2-10, Filmore 1-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton). Turnovers: 15 (Watson 5, Horton 4, Woods 3, Elliott, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS Miami

Dolphins fall to the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.The Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining.Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

SACRAMENTO STATE 59, FRESNO STATE 53

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hunt 2-2, Patterson 2-4, Chappell 2-5, Marks 0-1, Wilbon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (McRae). Turnovers: 14 (Wilbon 4, Mawein 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Patterson). Steals: 7 (Chappell 2, Mawein 2, Hunt, McRae,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55

Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 1 PURDUE 69, DAVIDSON 61

Percentages: FG .393, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Watson 2-3, Fo.Loyer 2-8, Mennenga 1-3, Kochera 1-5, Skogman 1-5, Bailey 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Skogman 3, Huffman). Turnovers: 9 (Fo.Loyer 4, Bailey 2, Huffman, Mennenga, Watson). Steals: 4 (Fo.Loyer 2, Huffman, Mennenga). Technical Fouls:...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

