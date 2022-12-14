Read full article on original website
NO. 16 UCLA 63, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 53
Percentages: FG .458, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Singleton 2-2, Campbell 0-2, Clark 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bona 2, Etienne, Jaquez). Turnovers: 12 (Jaquez 4, Bailey 2, Bona 2, Campbell 2, Clark, Nwuba). Steals: 11 (Clark 4, Jaquez 4, Singleton 2,...
NO. 3 UCONN 68, BUTLER 46
Percentages: FG .394, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Alleyne 3-5, Hawkins 2-5, Sanogo 1-1, Calcaterra 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-5, Karaban 1-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clingan, Jackson, Newton). Turnovers: 12 (Clingan 3, Jackson 3, Karaban 2, Newton 2, Sanogo 2). Steals: 2 (Diarra,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The Bills (11-3) overcame a...
MONTANA STATE 144, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Rogers 1-4, Rodriguez 1-5, Mora 0-1, Rockwell 0-1, Toby 0-1, Lane 0-2, Bobb 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lane, Rodriguez). Turnovers: 16 (Lane 5, Rogers 4, Carlos 3, Rockwell 2, Rodriguez, Toby). Steals: 5 (Lane 2,...
PACIFIC 59, SAN JOSE STATE 58
Percentages: FG .458, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Cardenas 5-8, Amey 2-3, Gorener 2-3, T.Anderson 2-4, Tolbert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, Amey). Turnovers: 16 (Cardenas 5, Moore 3, Diallo 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola 2, Amey, Gorener). Steals: 2 (Amey, Diallo). Technical...
No. 23 Gonzaga 67, BYU 58
GONZAGA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1,...
LSU 89, WINTHROP 81
Percentages: FG .517, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Hightower 7-12, McMahon 3-7, Lane 1-4, Fleming 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Talford 2, Fleming, Lane). Turnovers: 11 (Hightower 4, Harrison 3, Lane 2, Fleming, McMahon). Steals: 5 (McMahon 2, Fleming, Harrison, Hightower). Technical Fouls: None.
BYU 75, UTAH 66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Madsen 2-5, Br.Carlson 1-5, Stefanovic 1-5, Worster 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Br.Carlson). Turnovers: 14 (Anthony 3, Br.Carlson 3, Keita 2, Madsen 2, Worster 2, Be.Carlson, Holt). Steals: 9 (Anthony 3, Keita 2, Be.Carlson, Br.Carlson, Stefanovic,...
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 67, TEXAS SOUTHERN 66, OT
Percentages: FG .371, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watson 6-10, Horton 2-5, Woods 2-10, Filmore 1-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Duke, Filmore, Horton). Turnovers: 15 (Watson 5, Horton 4, Woods 3, Elliott, Johnson, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Horton 2,...
Dolphins fall to the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.The Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining.Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56...
Local Sports: Back-to-back games don't bother Summerfield star
PETERSBURG – Summerfield’s girls basketball team was playing the second of back-to-back games Saturday night, but Destanee Smith’s legs certainly didn’t look tired. The senior guard scored 21 points and had 8 steals to lead the Bulldogs to a 66-37 victory over Dundee. “Destanee Smith was...
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
SACRAMENTO STATE 59, FRESNO STATE 53
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hunt 2-2, Patterson 2-4, Chappell 2-5, Marks 0-1, Wilbon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (McRae). Turnovers: 14 (Wilbon 4, Mawein 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Patterson). Steals: 7 (Chappell 2, Mawein 2, Hunt, McRae,...
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
NO. 1 PURDUE 69, DAVIDSON 61
Percentages: FG .393, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Watson 2-3, Fo.Loyer 2-8, Mennenga 1-3, Kochera 1-5, Skogman 1-5, Bailey 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Skogman 3, Huffman). Turnovers: 9 (Fo.Loyer 4, Bailey 2, Huffman, Mennenga, Watson). Steals: 4 (Fo.Loyer 2, Huffman, Mennenga). Technical Fouls:...
