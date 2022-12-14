ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

SFGate

Pacific 59, San Jose St. 58

PACIFIC (6-8) Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Avdalovic 3-4 2-2 8, Blake 3-4 0-2 8, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Denson 0-0 0-0 0, Beard 5-7 0-0 11, Boone 6-15 0-0 17, Martindale 1-8 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-5 0-0 4, Ivy-Curry 0-2 1-2 1, Odum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 4-8 59.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SACRAMENTO STATE 59, FRESNO STATE 53

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hunt 2-2, Patterson 2-4, Chappell 2-5, Marks 0-1, Wilbon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (McRae). Turnovers: 14 (Wilbon 4, Mawein 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Patterson). Steals: 7 (Chappell 2, Mawein 2, Hunt, McRae,...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Man Dies After Pickup Truck Overturns Wednesday Night

VALLEJO (BCN) A man in his 20s died after his pickup truck overturned while traveling from eastbound state Highway 37 to westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. involving a silver 2005 Nissasn Titan that...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband's slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
CELINA, TN

