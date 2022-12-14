Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
NBC Sports
FIFA may reverse World Cup change for 2026 tournament
FIFA president Gianni Infantino admits that the 2022 World Cup’s immensely-entertaining group stage has made soccer’s governing body reconsider its planned changes for 2026. The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time, and nothing’s set to change there.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi Scores Penalty in World Cup Final vs. France
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after missing the knockout stage games due to an injury, won the penalty by getting Ousmane Dembele to foul him in a one-on-one situation on the left-hand flank.
NBC Sports
Argentina beats France on penalties in epic World Cup final as Messi, Mbappe put on a show
Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on penalty kicks as an epic clash played out after a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time, as Lionel Messi won his legacy defining World Cup. It is Argentina’s third World Cup title in history and their first since 1986. It is...
NBC Sports
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France’s superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn’t stop the power on the hit.
NBC Sports
Argentina vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The World Cup final is set as Argentina against France has so many incredible storylines, most noticeably Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe. Will the master, Messi, finally get the World Cup trophy he surely deserves? Or will the apprentice, Mbappe, grab his second World Cup? Both have been sensational at this tournament and are going head-to-head for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball.
NBC Sports
Messi, Mac Allister, Di Maria team up to give Argentina 2-0 lead (video)
Lionel Messi is having a game on the biggest stage, but Angel Di Maria’s been the star of the show as has “The Other Lionel” of Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar. Messi converted a Di Maria-won penalty and then got the “hockey assist”...
