Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports
FIFA may reverse World Cup change for 2026 tournament
FIFA president Gianni Infantino admits that the 2022 World Cup’s immensely-entertaining group stage has made soccer’s governing body reconsider its planned changes for 2026. The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time, and nothing’s set to change there.
NBC Sports
Here Are the Kits France and Argentina Will Wear in 2022 World Cup Final
Les Bleus vs. La Albicelestes — blue will be in abundance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. France and Argentina are gearing up for what should be an epic finale in Qatar as the tournament reaches its grand conclusion for the 64th and last match on Sunday. The...
Where To Watch France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022, Broadcast Details and Live Stream
France and Argentina will battle it out in the World Cup final today. Watch the game here.
Comments / 0