ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UN to investigate use of ‘parental alienation’ tactic in custody cases

By Hannah Summers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IRr2_0jhvmEWs00
At the 2021 International Women's Day in Sao Paulo women take part in a protest against Brazil’s parental alienation law. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

The UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls is to investigate how family courts around the world approach “parental alienation” (PA) and how this may lead to the double victimisation of those who have suffered domestic abuse.

There is no single agreed definition of parental alienation but a generally accepted description is a child’s rejection of one parent as a result of psychological manipulation by their preferred parent.

Reem Alsalem will examine what is behind an increase in allegations of PA in highly acrimonious child custody cases, in particular when used to counter claims of domestic abuse.

Alsalem claims the majority of parents accused of “alienating” their child while alleging abuse are women. In some cases, mothers who have been accused of alienation have had their children permanently removed from their care or faced imprisonment.

“The tendency to dismiss the history of domestic violence and abuse in custody cases extends to cases where mothers or children have brought forward credible allegations of child physical or sexual abuse,” said the UN commissioner for human rights, who issued the call for evidence.

“In several countries, family courts tend to judge such allegations as deliberate efforts by the mothers to manipulate their child and pull them away from their father.

“This supposed effort by a parent alleging abuse is often termed ‘parental alienation’. The term generally refers to the presumption that a child’s fear or rejection of one parent, typically the noncustodial parent, stems from the malevolent influence of the preferred, typically custodial parent.”

Related: Questions over use of ‘psychological experts’ in parental alienation cases

The theory of “parental alienation syndrome” was coined in the 1980s by US child psychiatrist Richard Gardner. The syndrome element went on to be largely rejected. But the idea of alienation in the family courts has gained traction in many countries, including Brazil, Spain, Italy, England , Ireland, Australia and Croatia.

The UN claims there are emerging patterns across various jurisdictions that indicate that courts worldwide are using the concept of PA as a litigation tool, despite it lacking “a universal clinical or scientific definition”.

Earlier this year, it condemned a decision by a Spanish court to grant full custody of a seven-year-old girl to her father, despite allegations he had sexually abused her.

The court argued that the mother maintaining custody would risk further damaging the relationship between daughter and father, as the mother would be “inducing in the child the belief that her father is evil”.

The UN claimed children in Spain are exposed to risk of violence and sexual abuse by a “judicial system that appears to favour male parents in custody cases, even in cases where there is a history of domestic violence or evidence of abuse against children and their mothers”.

Meanwhile, it has called on the newly elected government of Brazil to repeal a law passed in 2010 making parental alienation illegal, meaning someone accused of alienating their child in the criminal courts could be jailed.

The legislation means that many mothers remain silent regarding abuse of their children by their partner or former partner, fearing they could be accused of alienation and lose custody rights.

The use of parental alienation in litigation has contributed to the playing down of violence against women and girls in Brazil, where a high level of domestic violence against children – in particular, girls – takes place against the backdrop of high rates of femicide, says the UN.

Proponents of PA claim it is a widespread problem and a form of child abuse.

The charity Shared Parenting Scotland expressed concern over the UN investigation, claiming the approach was based on “generalised assertions that are not well founded” and presented an “incomplete, inaccurate and prejudicial picture of a very important and serious issue”.

It added: “Our experience, supported by a number of recent Scottish and English court decisions, is that the unjustified rejection of one parent due to the intentional or unwitting influence of the other parent does happen in some families after separation … We know of both fathers and mothers in Scotland who have been rejected in this manner.”

Comments / 13

Related
Guy Santostefano

Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.

Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours

The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
BBC

Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says

The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
TheDailyBeast

Transgender Qatari Princess Fled to U.K. to Avoid Persecution: Documents

A Qatari princess fled the nation and sought asylum in the U.K. in 2015, fearing for her life and safety over her gender identity. According to leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London, a member of the emirate’s ruling Al Thani family wrote to the British Home Office that “growing up in Qatar has been the most difficult thing I have had to do” because “I never wanted to be put in this body.” In their application for asylum, the transgender princess described how she went into hiding with her girlfriend during a family trip to London in...
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy