ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Cal Football Lands Jaivian Thomas, First Running Back in its Class of 2023

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dp6C_0jhvm6YJ00

The star from nearby McClymonds High in Oakland rushed for 2,528 yards this season.

After losing three running backs to the transfer portal in recent weeks, Cal added a commitment at the position on Tuesday night from Jaivian Thomas of Oakland powerhouse McClymonds High School.

Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, is rated a three-star prospect by rivals.com . He is the Bears’ ninth commitment to the class of 2023 and he potentially fills a need to provide depth.

Thomas announced the news on his Twitter account. “I’m Staying HOME!!,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches for this opportunity. Excited to get to work!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH7j2_0jhvm6YJ00
Jaivian Thomas

Twitter

Big schools ignored Thomas during the recruiting process and Cal apparently was the only Pac-12 program to show interest. The early national signing day is next Wednesday.

Thomas was prolific for McClymonds, rushing for 2,528 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, according to the East Bay Times, for a team that went 12-2 and reached the Division 2-AA state championship game.

In McClymonds’ 49-35 victory over Lemoore in the NorCal 2-AA championship game, Thomas ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Through the Warriors’ first 13 games, he averaged a whopping 14.5 yards per carry.

“It’s big for me to have the opportunity to play in the Pac-12,” Thomas told the newspaper via text. “Cal is a place filled with opportunities not only on the field, but also off of it.

“It’s great feeling to know that I can have many friends and family come support me.”

Thomas, who also played defensive back for McClymonds, had offers from Army, Idaho, Northern Colorado and Rice, according to Rivals. He also reportedly had the attention of San Jose State, Sacramento State and UC Davis.

He is Cal’s only running back commitment so far and will added needed depth at the position after the exit of Damien Moore, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street.

The Bears return Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 897 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a freshman this season. Also back are freshman Ashton Hayes, used primarily as a kick return specialist this season, and redshirt sophomore Ashton Stredick, who had three carries for 19 yards.

Cover photo of McClymonds High School running back Jaivian Thomas

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Fight leads to shot fired overnight near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly punching a female in the throat overnight Saturday, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Around 2:06 a.m., a group of people got into a verbal argument that led to a fight near UC Berkeley’s campus. As the victims were walking […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood

OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Mayor Libby Schaaf | Fusion Ignition

After eight years at the head of Oakland's city government, Mayor Libby Schaaf's tenure is coming to an end. With over two decades of experience in East Bay politics, what has she learned about Oakland? Schaaf joins us in the studio for some town business. Fusion Ignition. On Tuesday, the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.6 earthquake jolts the East Bay

Parts of the Bay Area received a surprise early morning wake-up call Saturday morning. USGS reported a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about a half-mile northeast of El Cerrito at 3:39 a.m. Saturday. People living as far north as Vallejo, and as south as the Mountain View-area reported feeling the quake.
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have successfully contained a house fire Friday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from the fire at a two-story home on the 1500 block of 35th Avenue. All of the home’s occupants were able to leave the residence safely, officials said. The fire was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Road closed after woman killed in early morning San Jose crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One woman is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday in the area of Pomona Avenue and Alma Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department Media Relations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries and subsequently pronounced deceased, according to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy