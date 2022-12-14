Read full article on original website
Chiliz shrinks >16% but ETH whales have different plans for CHZ
Chiliz put up a deplorable performance despite anticipation for a rally in the wake of a global sports event. In the forthcoming days, CHZ might not halt its downtrend. Chiliz [CHZ], the Ethereum [ETH] token that powers Socio.com found favor with the latter’s whales, jumping into the top ten tokens purchased.
As ETH is about to fall beneath support zone, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum perched precariously above a zone of demand. Ethereum [ETH] posted losses of 12.5% since the $1,351 high that it reached on 14 December. The bulls fought to defend...
Decoding Crypto.com’s new Brazilian license and CRO’s growth prospects
Crypto.com secured a new payment institution permit from Brazil. The holders of its native token, CRO, saw more losses. Crypto.com moved closer to strengthening its position in Latin America after receiving a new license in Brazil. With over 10 million Brazilians owning cryptocurrencies, the license could be a game changer for both users and the exchange.
Fantom outperformed Bitcoin during 14 December’s trading session, here’s how
FTM ranked as the number one altcoin on LunarCrush’s AltRank. Bullish momentum is slowing, showing that buyers might be exhausted. Fantom [FTM] clinched the number one spot on the ranking of altcoins that outperformed Bitcoin [BTC] on 14 December, data from LunarCrush showed. The cryptocurrency social analytics platform has...
What Ethereum [ETH] holders should expect in 2023 and beyond?
Ethereum would be introducing Proto Danksharding in the coming months. The amount of revenue generated by ETH validators decreased by 26% in the past month. The broader market has undoubtedly been reeling under the selling pressure. But, according to the roadmap presented by the Ethereum Foundation, the near future looks very interesting for the ETH holders. Well, thanks to multiple updates and developments that will be executed on the network in the coming year.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB traders needn’t worry because…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With a market capitalization of a little below $5 billion, SHIB is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today. And the second most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE), with a price of $0.000008928.
Going long on Avalanche [AVAX]? Mark these levels to take profit
AVAX rallied as BTC continued to soar following announcements from U.S. CPI. The target for a long entry could be $14.82 and the 38.2% Fib level ($14.96) if the uptrend continues. Avalanche [AVAX] has rallied since mid-November, making higher lows. However, it reached a lower low around 12 December, settling...
NEAR Protocol, its metrics, and all that you can expect from it in 2023
NEAR maintained healthy levels of social dominance in the last 12 months. Its volume has tanked significantly in the last year. NEAR protocol may not be the most popular crypto project but it is certainly up there in the list of promising crypto networks. A look at its past achievements and developments is perhaps the best progress assessment strategy.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: VET holders will be profitable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that enables companies to create decentralized applications (dApps) and carry out transactions with higher levels of security and transparency.
Optimism’s transaction count reaches a new high, but what does it mean for OP
The number of transactions on Optimism reached an all-time high. Fees generated increased along with the price of the token. Despite volatile market conditions, the number of transactions on L2 platform Optimism [OP] reached a new all-time high, sitting at 590.67k at press time, according to Dune Analytics’ image below.
NEAR Protocol [NEAR] could go with the bulls next week, if…
NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the unrivaled blockchain platform, hasn’t offered many gains to investors holding its native token (NEAR) recently. But there could be a short-selling opportunity at $1.584 if NEAR’s downtrend continues for a day or two. Technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest that NEAR’s downtrend could continue....
Shorting Uniswap [UNI] in 2023? Well, as per metrics, you might be…
The daily active users on Uniswap declined, along with UNI’s NFT transaction volume. The revenue generated by Uniswap also declined, while whales continued to show interest. New data from Santiment suggested that the daily activity on Uniswap declined significantly. This could foreshadow a negative outlook for the DEX in the near future.
Here is what Bitcoin [BTC] holders can expect after the FOMC reports
Bitcoin’s price reacted negatively as the FOMC report indicated a rise in interest rates. Bitcoin tested the $18,000 region before falling back, but there are indications of a potential increase. Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market could not have asked for a better outcome from the Federal Open Market...
Short-term Litecoin investors could profit if Bitcoin moves in this direction
LTC was in a slight uptrend. A bullish BTC would pump it toward $77.12. Litecoin (LTC) briefly fell below $75 after BTC dropped below $17.77K on 15 December. At press time, LTC was trading at $74.95 and appeared poised for an upside move if BTC moves above $17.77K. The 4-hour...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ALGO reclaim its lost glory?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The layer 1 technology was chosen to be the blockchain to underpin an Italian digital assurance platform, which led to a 3% increase in value for Blockchain Protocol Algorand (ALGO) on Tuesday (13 December).
TRON’s weekly round-up with its metrics to make sense of market condition
TRON launched a new stablecoin and collaborated with SushiSwap to launch an AMM. Its TVL witnessed a spike while the number of TRX transactions declined. Despite turbulent market conditions, TRON [TRX] made great strides in terms of development. Notably, on 15 December, the network launched a new Yuan stablecoin with the help of TrueUSD.
Cardano [ADA] market weakens, but investors can still profit at this level
ADA was in a strong bearish market structure. The coin could drop to $0.2963, as trading volume and active addresses declined. A candlestick close above $0.3026 will invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] was in an extended price pullback that threatened to slip lower. At press time, it was trading...
Forbes will use The Sandbox to roll out its metaverse hub, will SAND profit from it?
Forbes will use The Sandbox to roll out its metaverse hub. The partnership represents a chance to show the world that the metaverse is here to stay. The Sandbox is looking to spice things up in the metaverse and one of the strategies it aims to use to achieve its goal is through strategic partnerships. The blockchain network just announced a rather unusual partnership with Forbes.
Shiba Inu: Investors could get short-selling opportunities at these levels
SHIB was in a bearish market structure. It could fall to $0.00000874 or lower. A breakout above $0.00000901 would invalidate the forecast. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] weak market could give sellers leverage to push the price lower. At the time of publication, the meme coin was trading at $0.00000888, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
Fantom [FTM] bulls left emboldened after a rally from $0.22, analysis inside
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom bounces hard from the $0.23 region of support. The short-term outlook was also strongly bullish and can see FTM rally higher. Over the past couple of days,...
