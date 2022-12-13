ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

How 2022 has gone for President Biden

As 2022 begins to wind down, NPR takes a look at how the year has gone for President Biden. For much of this year, the second of four years in office for President Joe Biden, his approval ratings have been in the basement. And yet, when asked what he'll do differently for the next two years...
NPR

The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting

As Congress rushes to complete its work before the end of 2022, the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack is preparing its full report and will hold its final meeting on Monday. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what...
NPR

Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy

Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR

Morning news brief

A new NPR poll shows Americans want congressional leaders to compromise. Peru declares a 30-day national emergency. Israel's longest-serving prime minister is poised to return to office. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds Americans want their leaders to compromise. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. But while...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
NPR

The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment

You've probably heard how opioid addiction continues to kill a lot of Americans - more than 80,000 deaths last year alone. What you may not know is there are really good medicines proven to help people avoid overdoses. But the overwhelming majority of people struggling with opioid addiction never get those medicines. Now the Biden administration wants to change that. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports.
NPR

Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar

We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
NPR

Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions

Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. Several people have already been sentenced to die, and at least two executions have been reported in recent days. This comes after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the so-called morality police in September. The woman, known Jina or Mahsa Amini, was detained for what the police called improper attire.
NPR

Are sanctions on Russia working?

Audio will be available later today. The international community has slapped an unprecedented number of sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. What impact have they had?
NPR

Twitter owner Elon Musk suspends the accounts of several high-profile journalists

Press freedom advocates are criticizing Elon Musk after he suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover him, and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts...

