NPR
How 2022 has gone for President Biden
As 2022 begins to wind down, NPR takes a look at how the year has gone for President Biden. For much of this year, the second of four years in office for President Joe Biden, his approval ratings have been in the basement. And yet, when asked what he'll do differently for the next two years...
NPR
The House panel investigating Jan. 6 prepares for its final meeting
As Congress rushes to complete its work before the end of 2022, the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack is preparing its full report and will hold its final meeting on Monday. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Throughout its investigation, the January 6 committee revealed new and explosive details about what...
NPR
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy
Eight out of 10 Americans believe the U.S. faces a threat to democracy but disagree on what is causing it. The final NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll of 2022 reveals insights into public opinion. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds that more than 8 in 10 Americans...
NPR
Americans are sick of lawmakers bickering. They don't have much hope that will change
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds Americans want their leaders to compromise. But while that's the hope, the poll shows they don't have much confidence it'll actually happen. SCHMITZ: Joining us to talk about this and more is NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, who has...
NPR
Morning news brief
A new NPR poll shows Americans want congressional leaders to compromise. Peru declares a 30-day national emergency. Israel's longest-serving prime minister is poised to return to office. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll out today finds Americans want their leaders to compromise. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. But while...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Trump May Face 25 Years in Prison, Be Blocked From Future Office: Kirschner
Glenn Kirshner said being prosecuted for insurrection is important as a person facing this charge is "prohibited from holding office under the United States."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Keep Going Up in Price
Though Trump has been mocked for his NFT collection, the steady increase in value may be enough to convince him the venture has been a success so far.
NPR
The Biden administration hopes to expand opioid addiction treatment
You've probably heard how opioid addiction continues to kill a lot of Americans - more than 80,000 deaths last year alone. What you may not know is there are really good medicines proven to help people avoid overdoses. But the overwhelming majority of people struggling with opioid addiction never get those medicines. Now the Biden administration wants to change that. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports.
NPR
Extremism experts say Germany's far-right actors are familiar
We're still learning details about a far-right group's planned coup in Germany. There was stunning news last week that 25 people had been arrested for allegedly trying to overthrow the German government. NPR's Sergio Olmos has been looking into the details of what the group was planning and how the plotters may be connected to other extremist groups. Hey, Sergio.
NPR
Congress dodges a partial government shutdown with a short-term spending measure
Congress bought itself some time Thursday night when the Senate approved a one-week stopgap spending measure. The deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown was Friday, and now lawmakers have more time to iron out the details on a much larger spending package. The Senate's vote on the continuing resolution...
NPR
From states to federal agencies, TikTok faces bans on government-issued devices
TikTok is being targeted by governors and U.S. lawmakers who say the Chinese-owned company is a cybersecurity risk. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill that would ban the wildly popular social media app from devices issued by federal agencies. And several governors have ordered their agencies not...
NPR
Iran doubles down on a tactic to crush unrest: death sentences and executions
Three months into the protests in Iran, the government is doubling down on an alarming tactic to crush the unrest - death sentences and executions. Several people have already been sentenced to die, and at least two executions have been reported in recent days. This comes after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the so-called morality police in September. The woman, known Jina or Mahsa Amini, was detained for what the police called improper attire.
NPR
Are sanctions on Russia working?
Audio will be available later today. The international community has slapped an unprecedented number of sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. What impact have they had?
NPR
These are the humanitarian crises expected to worsen in 2024
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about the group's watchlist of humanitarian crises for the coming year.
NPR
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, there's been more interest in the work of "abortion doulas," who offer advice and support to people having abortions. More people are training to take on this work. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions...
NPR
Twitter owner Elon Musk suspends the accounts of several high-profile journalists
Press freedom advocates are criticizing Elon Musk after he suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover him, and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Elon Musk is a loud and self-professed champion of free speech. Last night, though, he suspended the accounts...
