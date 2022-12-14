ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COSATX break ground on Buffalo Soldier Memorial

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and San Angelo’s NAACP chapter broke ground for a new memorial within the city.

The Buffalo Soldier Memorial is getting built to honor those who were stationed at Fort Concho and other Western forts starting in the 1860s. These soldiers were some of the first to be assigned to the city’s local fort.

“This is part of San Angelo’s history, part of Texas history, American history,” said Sherley Spears, President of San Angelo’s NAACP. “I want to recognize the value of being able to do this. We believe this will be a great addition to our travel and tourism opportunities for people to come and see something new.”

Support from the City of San Angelo and other organizations will help fund the memorial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Operation Blue Santa 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 16th annual Operation Blue Santa kicked off today, December 17, 2022, bringing joy to families across San Angelo. Officers from SAPD and members from Goodfellow Airforce base joined Walmart to take SAISD children shopping to buy presents for family members and even for the children themselves to make this holiday […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Teacher of the Week: Emerald Pando

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Emerald Pando, an Art teacher at Central Highschool. Pando teaches her students that they are all artists: “I always tell my students that if they’re not good at drawing, they’re gonna be good at ceramics and if they’re not good at that, there’s always […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

First Fall Commencement Ceremony at San Angelo’s Howard College in 50 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On December 15, 2022, Howard College had its first-ever all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony at Fosters Communications Coliseum since the school’s arrival in the Concho Valley almost 50 years ago. “We love graduations at Howard College!  Due to increasing numbers of completions each semester, we determined graduation ceremonies were needed in May […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Judge Steve Floyd is retiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Judge Steve Floyd has announced his retirement after over 30 years of service to Tom Green County. Several governmental employees, coworkers, friends and family attended Floyd’s retirement reception as he received several awards, accolades and going away gifts. Floyd has also served as the County Justice of the Peace and Tom […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

First-ever Hanukkah Festival/Menorah Lighting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunday, December 18, marks the first night of Hanukkah and San Angelo will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with the Congregation Beth Israel’s first-ever festival. The community has been invited to celebrate with Congregation Beth Israel with its first-ever Hanukkah Festival and community menorah lighting with its first-ever Hanukkah […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Schools Foundation Awards $85,000 to teachers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Schools Foundation has awarded over $85,000 in grants to their Difference Maker educators and campuses as part of their Grants to Teachers Program this November. “We can’t thank the San Angelo Schools Foundation and their Grants to teachers program enough. Those grants go a long way in benefitting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City Council receives a recommendation for the Chief of Police position

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST: SAISD receives a perfect score in state financial accountability system

(KLST) San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the school district receiving its 20th consecutive year of a perfect score in the state financial accountability system, the upcoming holiday break, fall graduation and schedule changes. Dethloff shared that students will be getting out on an early […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Failure to yield causes three-vehicle collision on Sunset

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive. According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Hawks look to continue district title run

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the most dominant basketball teams in the last decade in the Concho Valley has been the Wall Hawks and their success in district play. The Hawks have won nine straight district titles dating back to the 2013-2014 season and will look to capture number 10 this season when district […]
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

PAWS needs help caring for dog hit by car

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has reached out to the community asking for help caring for a dog hit by a car late December 15, 2022. PAWS has arranged for emergency care but says that the dog will need ongoing care with the next 24 hours being touch and go. “We pray that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy