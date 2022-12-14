COSATX break ground on Buffalo Soldier Memorial

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and San Angelo’s NAACP chapter broke ground for a new memorial within the city.

The Buffalo Soldier Memorial is getting built to honor those who were stationed at Fort Concho and other Western forts starting in the 1860s. These soldiers were some of the first to be assigned to the city’s local fort.

“This is part of San Angelo’s history, part of Texas history, American history,” said Sherley Spears, President of San Angelo’s NAACP. “I want to recognize the value of being able to do this. We believe this will be a great addition to our travel and tourism opportunities for people to come and see something new.”

Support from the City of San Angelo and other organizations will help fund the memorial.

