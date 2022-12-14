ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Billie Eilish Hometown Encore Concert Features Labrinth Surprise, Christmas Spirit

By Jazz Tangcay
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish ’s trio of hometown concerts kicked off Tuesday night (Dec. 13) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Dubbed “Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore,” the 30-plus-song set featured a slew of the celebrated singer and songwriter’s biggest hits, including “Ocean Eyes,” “Therefore I am,” “I Love You,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Bad Guy.”

The show also featured a surprise appearance by Labrinth , who performed his own “Mount Everest” and traded verses with Eilish on a new song, “I’ve Never Felt So Alone.” Best known for his score work on “Euphoria,” Labrinth won an Emmy Award in 2020 for outstanding music and lyrics for “All for Us.”

The merriment continued with another unexpected moment, a stellar rendition by Eilish of the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” which would have made Judy Garland proud.

Appropriately, the exterior of the venue was awash in Christmas-themed colors.

Also in line with the holiday spirit, Eilish is auctioning tickets to the Hometown Encore engagement via Universal Music Group’s Music 4 Good charity auction . In partnership with Charitybuzz, proceeds from the auction will benefit organizations including World Central Kitchen, Planned Parenthood and Support + Feed, among others. Additional items include VIP Meet + Greet tickets to Katy Perry’s PLAY residency in Las Vegas; an A&R session with Republic Records in New York; a signed guitar from Shawn Mendes; and accommodations for two on the Blue Note at Sea Cruise and dinner with Blue Note President, Don Was.

The encore run continues at the Forum on Dec. 15 and 16.

