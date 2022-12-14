ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drought Crisis: Congressional letter outlines priorities needed

By Staff Report
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7pcq_0jhvk9zE00

“The American West is in crisis," a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reads.

Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and several other members of Congress have signed the letter urging the USDA to give parity to the priorities of growers and communities in Oregon and the West through existing authorities, new funding, and collaboration across government.

Across the major basins of the American West – including the Colorado River Basin, the Rio Grande Basin, the Great Basin, the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Basin, the Columbia River Basin, and the Arkansas-White-Red Basin – farm and ranch families hang in the balance as they grapple with a 22-year mega-drought,” the senators wrote in the letter. “The acute shortage of water for Western growers threatens productive farmland across our states, which are both a pillar of our rural economies and drivers of America’s food production.”

In the letter, the senators urge USDA to support Western farmers and ranchers to conserve water, improve water infrastructure and efficiency, protect lands at risk of erosion, and provide technical assistance for growers in regions affected by drought. The senators also urge USDA to better extend resources and develop tailored solutions through its existing programs to help Western growers address the dire drought conditions.

“American farmers and ranchers manage over 895 million acres of ground in the United States, giving them a vital role in combating climate change risks while continuing to feed America,” continued the senators. “Congress funded $20 billion for USDA agriculture conservation programs. We believe USDA should allocate these funds for agriculture conservation equally across the country to reflect the contribution of every region, including the West.”

The senators conclude the letter by encouraging USDA to collaborate with states, local, and Tribal governments and address understaffing at field offices across the West.

The letter was led by Senators Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Along with Wyden and Merkley, the letter is co-signed by Senators Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Wants to Grow Congressional Progressive Caucus and Move Dems Left

The GOP took the House in the 2022 midterms, but even before Democrats have officially left the House majority, some members are already thinking about 2024 and how their party can win back control from Republicans. Eying the GOP’s slim majority—they won by just nine seats—some Democrats believe the House...
Sheridan Media

Lummis Tapped as Next Senate Western Caucus Chair

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lummis said Wyoming issues are western...
WYOMING STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

On the President's Desk: Respect for Marriage Act

Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) reports that she has helped the House pass the Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. “Everyone should be able to marry who they love,”n Bonamici said. “The Respect for Marriage Act enshrines this fundamental principle into federal law so same-sex and interracial marriages are protected and honored. Congress must continue to pass legislation to protect our hard-won freedoms and privacy, especially with the willingness of this extremist Supreme...
OREGON STATE
Arizona Mirror

Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward

Delia Rodriguez hopes to someday become a social worker, but her undocumented status puts her at risk of deportation, potentially shattering that dream. Now, a bipartisan proposal at the federal level could change that.  “My future is in the hands of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis. With their help, we can find a national […] The post Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Democratic lawmakers huddle with White House ahead of legislative session

Several Colorado state lawmakers traveled to Washington D.C. this week to meet with White House officials ahead of the 2023 legislative session. State Sen. Julie Gonzales and state Rep. Meg Froelich visited the White House Wednesday to discuss their work protecting reproductive rights. Gonzales and Froelich are among around 50 Democratic state lawmakers who visited the White House, with representatives from 31 states attending meetings in the presidential residence on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that the legislators are coming to talk strategy on the Democratic Party's top issues.
COLORADO STATE
newsnationnow.com

New bipartisan legislation on immigration emerges

(NewsNation) — A new immigration proposal has emerged in Congress. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis are working on bipartisan legislation that would add $25 billion to $40 billion in border security funding, while also creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
256
Followers
734
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy