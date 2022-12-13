ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
kezi.com

Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
EUGENE, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Lake Oswego Middle School scraps graded homework assignments

Lake Oswego Middle School is no longer grading work assigned to be completed outside of the classroom. Teachers are still able to assign homework as supplementary material but in order to make the school environment more equitable, only work designed to be completed in class will be graded. Removing mandatory homework assignments is intended to accommodate the various challenges students face outside the classroom. Teachers cite internet access difficulties, inadequate technology and challenging home environments as potential factors causing students to be incapable of completing all of their schoolwork.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Community tips lead to arrest in fatal Albany hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
KGW

20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Aurora-Based Columbia Helicopters Names New President/CEO

Aurora-based Columbia Helicopters announced this week that Executive Vice President Michael Tremlett has been named the company’s new president and CEO, effective January 1, 2023, to replace current President/CEO Steve Bandy, who is retiring at the end of the year. The company says Bandy will remain on the Columbia...
AURORA, OR
klcc.org

Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says

Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Gaslights Newberg Residents, City Council Candidates Endorsements Not Voted By All Members

Earlier this month I published the article, Newberg First Gaslights Voters About City Council Election. This article is a follow-up story that shows how the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce is involved in this deception. In the advertising campaigns for Stephanie Findley, Jefferson Mildenberger and Casey Banks a number of...
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy