hereisoregon.com
It isn’t Christmas in Corvallis without a visit to this drive-thru light display
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
Student publication reveals independent Oregon reporter banned from district after unsolicited messages to teen girls
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
kezi.com
Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
lohslakeviews.com
Lake Oswego Middle School scraps graded homework assignments
Lake Oswego Middle School is no longer grading work assigned to be completed outside of the classroom. Teachers are still able to assign homework as supplementary material but in order to make the school environment more equitable, only work designed to be completed in class will be graded. Removing mandatory homework assignments is intended to accommodate the various challenges students face outside the classroom. Teachers cite internet access difficulties, inadequate technology and challenging home environments as potential factors causing students to be incapable of completing all of their schoolwork.
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
Community tips lead to arrest in fatal Albany hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
yachatsnews.com
The Mystery of the Entangled Oregon Orca: Search for killer whale carcass leads to an answer hidden in its DNA
The black-and-white pattern of a killer whale stood out to an Oregon fisherman 30 miles southwest of Newport. He spotted it at 1:47 p.m. June 26. The whale was belly up — and dead. A lone gull stood atop the carcass, which had a turquoise and yellow rope wound...
beachconnection.net
Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do
(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon sheriff vows not to enforce strict new gun law: 'I take issue with all of it'
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan explains why she will not enforce Oregon's embattled new gun law that implements new requirements for purchases.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
Former Oregon death row prisoners could be paroled due to potential loophole
After commuting the sentences of inmates on death row, Governor Kate Brown ordered the execution chamber at the state penitentiary in Salem to be dismantled. This decision was expectedly met with a good amount of criticism. Now concerns are rising that some death row inmates could potentially get parole.
yachatsnews.com
Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
canbyfirst.com
Aurora-Based Columbia Helicopters Names New President/CEO
Aurora-based Columbia Helicopters announced this week that Executive Vice President Michael Tremlett has been named the company’s new president and CEO, effective January 1, 2023, to replace current President/CEO Steve Bandy, who is retiring at the end of the year. The company says Bandy will remain on the Columbia...
klcc.org
Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says
Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
yamhilladvocate.com
Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce Gaslights Newberg Residents, City Council Candidates Endorsements Not Voted By All Members
Earlier this month I published the article, Newberg First Gaslights Voters About City Council Election. This article is a follow-up story that shows how the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce is involved in this deception. In the advertising campaigns for Stephanie Findley, Jefferson Mildenberger and Casey Banks a number of...
