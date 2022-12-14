ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Jingles is a sweet recent arrival

Jingles, a sweet, little mixed-breed dog, came to Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center this week as a transfer from California, and he's still getting used to his new surroundings. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Thrifting, Consignment Shopping Flourishing in Bend

The secondhand market has seen significant growth in the past few years amid growing concerns about the environmental and ethical impact of what we buy. Experts don’t think this trend will disappear anytime soon, with the resale industry expected to double by 2026, making it an $82 billion market.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Fire-hit Prineville smokehouse grateful for community support

F5 Smokehouse in downtown Prineville, hit by a smoker fire earlier this week, is expressing gratitude for strong community support in the days since. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

A Bend Institution is Here to Stay

As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives

A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
BEND, OR
AdWeek

KTVZ in Oregon Promotes Cathy Marshall to News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTVZ morning anchor Cathy Marshall has been promoted to news director for the Bend, Oregon NBC affiliate. Marshall joined the station earlier...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered

Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
foodieflashpacker.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon

Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting

MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
MADRAS, OR
KXL

Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach

Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Police Focus On DUII Arrests

BEND, OR -- Bend Police set a record with drunk driving arrests in 2022, in part, thanks to the DUII team created earlier this year. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says the department puts a large focus on DUII calls because the public has said it should be a priority, “This last year, we created a DUII team and those officers’ entire job is to be out on the roads looking for drunk and high drivers. And they’ve been super successful. We actually had one of our officers named the DUII Officer of the Year for the state of Oregon.”
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy