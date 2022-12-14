Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
purewow.com
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend
Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend. The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Delights Holiday Shoppers
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The light sprinkling of rain, damp chill and warmly dressed holiday shoppers provided a far more befitting setting last Friday evening for the 36-foot walk-through tree in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank than do those warm days when folks pose in front of it in T-shirts and shorts.
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
Eater
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
Toasted Bun Owners to Take Over Glendale’s Central Grille
The Grille by Toasted Bun will soon make its debut
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Leslie Jordan’s dream condo can now be yours
Leslie Jordan was finally able to purchase his dream condominium last August on the 11th floor of Empire West in West Hollywood. Two months later, this sprawling space had lost its new owner before he even had the chance to move in. Jordan, a beloved comedian and internet star, died...
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
Santa Monica Mirror
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of its complex carbohydrates, calories and sugars. Bella is not just zero-alcohol wine, it’s infused zero-alcohol wine. Bella infuses their wines, sangrias and amazing bubblies with natural USDA-certified organic hemp, giving you a healthier natural relaxing and enjoyable experience.
Santa Monica Mirror
Willie Mae’s Opens in Venice Just South of Santa Monica
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Off the Wall in Alhambra
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored
Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
travellemming.com
58 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles (By a Local)
Ranging from humble food trucks to extravagant fine dining, the best restaurants in Los Angeles run the culinary gamut. Benefitting from cultural influences the world over, LA’s restaurant scene is second to none. Seasonally-driven menus make use of California’s abundance of farm-fresh produce. Chefs incorporate forward-thinking themes like sustainability...
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
Comments / 0