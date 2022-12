It is crazy to say the Detroit Lions who started the season off 1 and 6 have a shot at making the playoffs, but they need some from some other teams for this to happen. I am still not used to the sports world referring to the Detroit Lions as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. I've been surprised by how the Lions have dominated other teams offensively and look like a great football team all around. We Lions fans have been burned so many times in the past that I think we are all afraid to believe it's true. Nonetheless, it's happening so let's go with it.

