Autoweek.com

Here’s What VW Plans for the MEB+ Platform

VW's MEB+ platform will offer up to 435 miles of range, while also allowing for charging speeds of 175–200 kW. The automaker says that the MEB+ platform will feature a new generation of batteries dubbed unit-cell. VW plans to introduce 10 new electric models by 2026, including an inexpensive...
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
electrek.co

Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem

Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
104.1 WIKY

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
104.1 WIKY

Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday. The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Tesla Dive Into Lucrative New Industry

Tesla and Elon Musk have just taken a big step in their ambition to turn the car into a living room on four wheels. This vision aims to make the occupants of a vehicle simple passengers, who can occupy themselves with something other than watching the road during their journey. The vehicle would be autonomous, in other words it would drive itself and the passengers would go about their business, whether professional or recreational.
nextbigfuture.com

Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi

I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Dutch plan highest borrowing in a decade for 2023

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands expects to borrow 101.5 billion euros ($107.8) on the debt markets next year, the most since 2012, and its funding needs are “extremely uncertain” as much depends on the energy price outlook, the country’s debt agency said on Friday. Around 50...
104.1 WIKY

Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
electrek.co

Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station

Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
BBC

First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery

Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter

Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
Autoblog

EVs more issue-prone than gasoline and hybrid cars, Consumer Reports says

When it comes to electric cars, companies that have been in the game longer tend to build more reliable ones. That should come as no surprise, but now there's data to back it up. If you want the most trouble-free EVs, the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 are the way to go.
dirtwheelsmag.com

Segway Villain Now Available for Retail in the U.S. Market

As the flagship Segway Powersports offering, the highly anticipated Villain sport model will now be available for retail in the U.S. Market for the very first time. The Villain sport side-by-side will be available in two width options of 72-inches and 64-inches across three different model options. The three different...

