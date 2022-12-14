ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

Camas High Schooler wins Red Cross scholarship

CAMAS, Wash.- Susannah Gillespie, a student at Camas High School, has been awarded an American Red Cross scholarship after organizing a blood drive. Gillespie is one of ten $1,000 scholarship winners nationwide as part of the American Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program according to the American Red Cross Northwest Region.
