The Jewish Press
The Filibuster Is Over, Knesset Passes Deri & Smotrich Bill in First Reading
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar filibustered the plenum debate for about four hours in an attempt to delay the vote on two bills – one regarding Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, the other Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich – and then the Knesset passed both bills with a 63 to 52 majority. Now both bills will go to committee for quick proposals and amendments, to be returned to the House in time for a second and third vote that would allow Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to present his new government.
The Jewish Press
US Senate Confirms Ambassadorial Pick Despite Antisemitic Comments
(JNS) Months after her nomination was held up due to prior antisemitic comments, the U.S. Senate confirmed Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to the post of ambassador to Brazil on Wednesday. The nomination has been blocked in June by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a tie, party-line vote. It came after...
The Jewish Press
King Abdullah of Jordan Promises to Act Against Violent Rioters
The King of Jordan addressed the ongoing riots in the country for the first time on Saturday: “Violence against Jordanian security forces is unacceptable. We will act decisively against those who wish to harm the state and cause damage to public property. We will not tolerate violence against security personnel whose job is to keep the public safe.”
The Jewish Press
Thomas Friedman Announces a New, Stronger Israel
Thomas Friedman published one of his boilerplate op-eds in the NY Times yesterday about Israel, you know, the ones that these days an AI can generate just as well (try it, it works). But there was one killer sentence in his article, entitled, “What in the World is Happening in Israel?” that stood apart from the rest.
The Jewish Press
Family of PA Activist Who Died in Palestinian Authority Custody Files Suit with ICC
The family of activist Nizar Banat, who died in Palestinian Authority police custody in June 2021, filed suit at the International Criminal Court on Thursday, holding top Palestinian Authority officials responsible for his death. “We demand justice for a man who was doing nothing but speaking the truth to power,”...
The Jewish Press
Court Compels YU to Recognize Gay Club
The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the June ruling by Judge Lynn Kotler of the New York County Supreme Court ordering Yeshiva University to recognize its gay students’ club, YU Pride Alliance. On June 14, Judge Kotler ruled that YU is a...
The Jewish Press
Democracy at Work: Supporting Israel Regardless of its Government
Israel’s prime minister-designate is brilliant, hardworking and dedicated to the survival of the nation-state of the Jewish people. One may not like all the ministers in his likely new government. Neither do other longtime supporters of Israel. Some have questioned whether they can continue to support Israel in the face of certain policies proposed by some potential ministers. It is important to continue to support Israel even if one disagrees with some policies of a particular government.
The Jewish Press
This Palestinian Authority Fugitive Trying to Calm Jenin is No Longer Wanted by Israel
Fathi Hazem, a former colonel in the Palestinian Authority security services who was wanted by Israel for inspiring terror groups, is now actively helping the PA disarm those terror groups with Israel’s blessings, the Tazpit Press Service has learned. He has been lauded on the PA Arab street as...
The Jewish Press
Understanding Israel-hatred: Follow the $$
Pundits on the left point to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the reason why Israel continues to be condemned in the media, international forums and sometimes almost everywhere. Pundits on the right point to the eternal nature of antisemitism and say, well, what can you expect?. But there is another...
The Jewish Press
Arab Students Pelt Jewish Counterparts with Stones at Co-Existence Meeting
Three Arab students last week threw stones at Jewish students from the Rose middle school in Acco who came to the Hilmi Shaf’ai Ort Educational Campus in the city as part of a joint English language project, Ynet reported Wednesday. The educational meeting became violent when an Arab student...
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeishev: Circumventing the Evil Force
The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.
The Jewish Press
Irish UNIFIL Peacekeeper Killed by Gunfire in Lebanon
An Irish soldier belonging to the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was shot dead when his patrol came under small arms fire on Wednesday, Ireland’s military said in a statement on Thursday. The Irish Times said two armored vehicles carrying eight Irish military personnel came under attack...
The Jewish Press
Historic First: Women Take Israeli State Exam in Jewish Religious Law
For the first time in Israel’s history, the Ministry of Religious Affairs administered an exam for women Torah scholars to test their expertise in halachah, or Jewish religious law. In mid-November, 16 women sat for the exam. Among the subjects tested were the Sabbath laws, marriage and divorce, family...
The Jewish Press
New Report: University Policies Fail to Protect Jewish Students
The AMCHA report issued this week, “Falling Through the Cracks: How School Policies Deny Jewish Students Equal Protection from Campus Antisemitism,” compares the two main mechanisms in place on campuses to protect students from harassment and bigotry: Non-Discrimination & Harassment Policies, and Student Codes of Conduct. The alarming results show that both policies fail to effectively address antisemitism on campuses today, leaving Jewish students vulnerable and endangered.
The Jewish Press
The Apartheid Libel to Destroy Israel
Many of Israel’s adversaries, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), have long attempted to stamp Israel with the false label of “apartheid”. Recently, however, with the UNHRC’s persistent allegations that Israel is an apartheid state, that label is being pushed even further in an apparent effort to make it stick. The complicity of recent reports from NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch appear to be trying to ensure that their libel will be complete.
