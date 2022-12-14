VAN WERT — The Lady Cougars used a 21-point performance from Kyra Welch and a strong second half to pick up a 44-34 WBL victory over Defiance on Thursday night. Defensively, Van Wert was sound throughout the game as they limited the Bulldogs to scoring quarters of seven, six, nine and 12. In the third quarter, their offense finally broke out of a six-quarter funk that started on Monday against Wayne Trace to put up 15 points and gain a 12-point advantage that held strong in the fourth.

DEFIANCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO