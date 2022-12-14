Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Bulletin
Cougars nipped by Defiance 51-44
DEFIANCE — The Cougars battled back out of an early hole, but Caden Zachrich and the Defiance Bulldogs proved to be too strong on Friday night in a 51-44 down to the wire loss. Zachrich got the Bulldogs going early and closed the game out at the free throw...
Times-Bulletin
Welch leads Lady Cougars past Defiance
VAN WERT — The Lady Cougars used a 21-point performance from Kyra Welch and a strong second half to pick up a 44-34 WBL victory over Defiance on Thursday night. Defensively, Van Wert was sound throughout the game as they limited the Bulldogs to scoring quarters of seven, six, nine and 12. In the third quarter, their offense finally broke out of a six-quarter funk that started on Monday against Wayne Trace to put up 15 points and gain a 12-point advantage that held strong in the fourth.
Times-Bulletin
Registration is open for onsite classes in Van Wert for January 2023
VAN WERT – Northwest State Community College invites current and potential students to register for onsite courses in Van Wert scheduled to start on Jan. 17, 2023. In addition to the original course schedule released in November, NSCC has been able to add an introductory statistics course on Wednesday evening. The courses will be offered as one-night-a-week lecture courses, with the remaining classwork being completed online. Van Wert Health, located at 1250 S. Washington St., has agreed to allow Northwest State to house classes in the hospital’s conference rooms while the Sycamore Street location undergoes renovation.
Times-Bulletin
Two hurt in crash
It appeared the car was pulling out of Professional Drive onto Fox Road into the path of a westbound semi. Van Wert Police Department investigated the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Hague Towing. Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your...
Comments / 0