Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
moraviansports.com
Moravian Men’s Lacrosse Begins 2023 Season On The Road On February 18
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's lacrosse team will begin the 2023 season on the road on Saturday, February 18 with a non-conference match at Centenary (N.J.) University. The Hounds will continue the season opening five-match road trip beginning with a match at Lebanon Valley College on Wednesday, February...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
billypenn.com
Festival Pier breaks ground: What to expect at the huge new development coming to the Philly waterfront
Decades in the works, the redevelopment of Festival Pier began in earnest Wednesday with a groundbreaking, kicking off a new stage of growth for the central Philadelphia waterfront. The project will convert the Delaware River spot most recently known for hosting concerts — including the early editions of the annual...
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
tmpresale.com
Boyz II Mens show in Philadelphia, PA Feb 11th, 2023 – presale password
The Boyz II Men pre-sale code has just been added: Everyone with a working pre-sale info will have the opportunity to acquire great show tickets earlier than their public sale. This could be your only chance ever to see Boyz II Men live in Philadelphia. Below are all the Boyz...
New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
Chinatown community will meet with developers of proposed 76ers arena, share concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live and work in Chinatown will get the chance to share their concerns about the Sixers' proposal for a new arena in the neighborhood on Wednesday.Chinatown residents say they are tired of closed-door meetings and secrecy surrounding this proposed 76ers arena project that will directly impact them. They're hoping that Wednesday night's open meeting will provide a safe space for residents to ask questions directly to 76 Place developers.The open town hall style meeting is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Harbor restaurant. It comes after people say they were blindsided by a...
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Man Steals Section of Railing Surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall
Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a section of the railing that surrounds Philadelphia’s City Hall. Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8. He then leaves the area while pushing a red shopping cart.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Live/Work Loft Condo in Callowhill
This truly unique residence atop a former factory gets loads of light through factory-style windows in its walls and its ceiling. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Up in Callowhill — or Spring Arts, or the Eraserhood, or whatever...
sauconsource.com
Man Threatened With Gun in Road Rage Incident at Qmart: Police
Richland Township Police are investigating a road rage incident they said happened Saturday in the Quakertown Farmers Market parking lot. In a post published Wednesday on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the incident involved two male drivers and happened around 12:45 p.m. outside the popular Station Road business, which is colloquially known as Qmart.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown
Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a gallon of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
Comments / 0