Bethlehem, PA

moraviansports.com

Moravian Men’s Lacrosse Begins 2023 Season On The Road On February 18

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's lacrosse team will begin the 2023 season on the road on Saturday, February 18 with a non-conference match at Centenary (N.J.) University. The Hounds will continue the season opening five-match road trip beginning with a match at Lebanon Valley College on Wednesday, February...
BETHLEHEM, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities

Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New vision correction using UV light available in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new kind of vision correction that uses ultraviolet light is now available in the Philadelphia region. This new technology is being called a new and improved kind of cataract surgery. It allows doctors to adjust vision after the operation, and it's not just for cataracts.Sharon Dunkle is able to read on her phone and see distance perfectly. For the first time in years, she can read without contact lenses or glasses."This is amazing, that they're able to do this and, you know, here I am seeing better than I probably have since I was 18. So it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chinatown community will meet with developers of proposed 76ers arena, share concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who live and work in Chinatown will get the chance to share their concerns about the Sixers' proposal for a new arena in the neighborhood on Wednesday.Chinatown residents say they are tired of closed-door meetings and secrecy surrounding this proposed 76ers arena project that will directly impact them. They're hoping that Wednesday night's open meeting will provide a safe space for residents to ask questions directly to 76 Place developers.The open town hall style meeting is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Harbor restaurant. It comes after people say they were blindsided by a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Live/Work Loft Condo in Callowhill

This truly unique residence atop a former factory gets loads of light through factory-style windows in its walls and its ceiling. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Up in Callowhill — or Spring Arts, or the Eraserhood, or whatever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Threatened With Gun in Road Rage Incident at Qmart: Police

Richland Township Police are investigating a road rage incident they said happened Saturday in the Quakertown Farmers Market parking lot. In a post published Wednesday on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the incident involved two male drivers and happened around 12:45 p.m. outside the popular Station Road business, which is colloquially known as Qmart.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown

Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
HELLERTOWN, PA

