Idaho8.com
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles. Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer had 39 saves. Moore won it in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Kevin Fiala and Labanc each made their tries in the third.
Idaho8.com
Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game winning streak in late November and early December.
Idaho8.com
Necas’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.
Idaho8.com
Varlamov has 35 saves as Islanders beat Golden Knights 5-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots before being injured in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Zach Parise and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Hudson Faschling, Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists. New York won for just the second time in six games (2-3-1). Varlamov left with 6:22 remaining and was replaced by Ilya Sorokin, who stopped the only shot he faced the rest of the way. Reilly Smith had two power-play goals for the Knights, who had won six of their previous nine games. Vegas, which is 14-2-1 on the road, fell to 8-8 at home.
Idaho8.com
NHL-best Bruins honor Patrice Bergeron; beat Columbus 4-2
BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal after his penalty led to the tying score a few minutes earlier, and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston. The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron during an on-ice pregame ceremony for reaching 1,000 career points last month and then they went out and posted another victory at TD Garden. Boston improved to 16-0-2 at home, with both losses coming in a shootout.
Idaho8.com
Batherson helps Sens beat Red Wings 6-3 for 4th straight win
DETROIT (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals, Claude Giroux snapped a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 for their fourth consecutive victory. Thomas Chabot, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games. Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the second consecutive game while extending his point streak to eight in a row. Ottawa scored three power-play goals and two more short-handed. Joe Veleno, Adam Erne and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Ville Husso recorded 22 saves.
