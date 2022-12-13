Read full article on original website
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
ravenreport.org
New Indian Restaurant in Redwood City – Aroma House!
The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its ethnic and culinary diversity. Food from all corners of the world can be found close by in many different parts of the Bay Area. And recently, in late July 2022, a new restaurant opened. It goes by the name “Aroma House”, and it specializes in Indian and Nepalese cuisine.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Brewery You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots to Check Out
In October, Time Out named Dogpatch one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world in its annual listicle, predictably pointing to old factory buildings and shipyards that have been repurposed as trendy bruncheries and boutiques à la Williamsburg, etc. Of course, this pronouncement has merit. The sunny neighborhood has cultivated a reputation as an artist enclave—now home to the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. And as of the end of November, the neighborhood has a brand-new craft brewery with all the right vibes.
oaklandside.org
Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day
As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
Eater
Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing
Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19. “We each have other things in our lives that...
Hot chocolate for cold nights: 10 places to satisfy your cocoa cravings, from boozy options to giftable ones
Visit these Peninsula restaurants, shops and chocolatiers to find cups of cocoa worthy of your wallet. When it gets truly cold outside (by California standards anyway), there’s a reason that the hot drink many people of all ages reach for remains the tried-and-true humble mug of hot cocoa. It’s the quintessence of cozy: warm, creamy and revitalizing. And while many cafes and restaurants tend to treat hot chocolate as a kids-menu afterthought, we think our readers deserve better this holiday season. So we scoured the Peninsula to find the best hot chocolate – and European drinking chocolate – offerings around. We’ve got both boozy and alcohol-free options, some for drinking out and others for making at home, and even a best-served-cold option or two. Here’s your classy cocoa guide:
10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF
If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
Holiday parties packing Bay Area restaurants despite tripledemic
Even with the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV, many Bay Area restaurants are booked up and packed full for the holiday season, both with company parties and family groups.
After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
sfstandard.com
Where to Eat in the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve
The prospect of going out for dinner on New Year’s Eve may be daunting, but it’s a holiday when Bay Area chefs truly put everything they have into service, without worrying about brunch. From caviar to Dungeness crab and rare vintages of Champagne, ringing in the New Year here solidifies San Francisco’s status as a culinary capital. We’ve put together our short list of à la carte and prix fixe offerings. Still, don’t let New Year’s Eve reservations be forgot—these places fill up quickly.
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
Eater
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop
When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
SFist
Yes, It Takes Forever To Build Anything In San Francisco, and That Is Part of Why Luxury Housing Is All That Gets Built
Anyone with even a passing connection to the real estate world in San Francisco, or anyone who knows anyone who's tried to get a permit for an addition or to build a single-family home or duplex in SF, knows that this is a yearslong process. Does it have to be? Will it ever not be?
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which $20M Mansion Would You Put Under the Tree?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, The Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. How far will $20...
Luxury San Francisco condo prices nosedive as crime, drug use continue battering city: study
Condo prices in San Francisco's downtown areas have plummeted as remote work has kept people out of cities, and crime and homelessness issues have continued to persist in the city.
Take a trip down San Carlos’ Christmas Tree Lane for one of the best holiday light displays on the Peninsula
Photographer Devin Roberts captures the tradition that has Eucalyptus Avenue aglow all December long. Live in a city long enough and you’ll start to subconsciously chart the homes that have unique architectural features, unusual landscapes and, in December, the biggest light displays on the block. In San Carlos, Eucalyptus...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Dumpling Time Launches in San Ramon
San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch has yet another dining option with the addition of Dumpling Time—which, not surprisingly, specializes in Chinese dumplings. This is the sixth Dumpling Time in the Bay Area (there’s one in Berkeley), and it includes a full bar and plenty of vegetarian options to go along with a sizable set of dumpling selections.
