UPDATE: Judge Mark McGinnis handed down two, consecutive life sentences for Beyer less than an hour after the verdict was read. APPLETON, Wis–A man is found “guilty” of killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. An Outagamie County jury returns the verdict against Matthew Beyer on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO