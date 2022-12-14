ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Centre Daily

Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade

The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Bucks Fan Ejected From Game Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond

During the Warriors loss to the Bucks earlier this week, Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game for shouting at him while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Green claimed that the fan made threats against his life, which is why he made it a point to get him thrown out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Explains What Went Wrong vs. Sixers

The home team entered Friday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors as big favorites for the battle in South Philly. Much of that was a result of the visitors missing several key players. That’s not to say the Sixers weren’t totally healthy. While Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Eastern Conference-leading Bruins face the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston is 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-2 at home. The Bruins have a 5-2-1 record in games their opponents serve more...
