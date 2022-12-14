The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO