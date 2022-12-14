Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted

Read full article on original website
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Peru's dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest
This rural hamlet nestled high in the Peruvian Andes was the site of a major battle that secured South America’s independence from Spain in the 19th century.But on Saturday, the streets of Quinua were overrun by weeping residents commemorating a far more senseless loss: the death of Clemer Rojas, a 23-year-old student who left his parents' home Thursday to protest the ousting of President Pedro Castillo and never returned. A funeral procession of a few thousand peasant farmers, led by a steady drumbeat and people speaking in their native Quechua language, carried Rojas' casket draped in Peru's red and...
Letter to the Editor
Congress’s spending favors military weaponry over impoverished families On Dec. 6, Sentinel readers learned about the B-21 Raider, a new long-range bomber capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Air Force expects to have more than 100 of these B-21 stealth bombers. The cost for producing these is yet to be determined. On Dec. 7,...
