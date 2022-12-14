ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Better Late Than Never: Why Mavs Should Call Bulls About Dragic, Drummond Trade

The Dallas Mavericks, for the most part, have been underwhelming to start the 2022-23 season. Their 15-14 record trough 29 games is not what you'd hope a team led by Luka Doncic would look like in his fifth season. Three of Dallas' main flaws this year have been playmaking depth, rebounding, and defending the rim.
DALLAS, TX
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Starting Tonight Against San Antonio Spurs

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic will start tonight against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. Jovic had been on G League assignment and dealing with back spasm. The Heat are playing him at power forward alongside center Bam Adebayo. Here's the...
MIAMI, FL

