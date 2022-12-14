ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Where can I buy Chinese takeout food in Spokane on Christmas eve?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xg7lq_0jhvaGRA00
unsplash web image

Hi neighbors,

I'll be celebrating Christmas by picking up some authentic-but-not-too-unfamiliar Chinese takeout from local Chinese restaurants&stores, and watching the Eagles smack the Cowboys. What restaurant should I patronize?

Not really looking for Szechuan for this occasion. Want to keep it a bit low-carb. Thinking roast pork, bok choi, and maybe some duck or eggplant. Pricey is ok. Looking forward t to find somewhere new. Thanks!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane, where can I move to?

Hello guys, I’ve always hated living in Spokane. I just feel like my quality of life would be so much better if I lived in a different state. I have no idea if this is true or not. Where have the people who lived in Spokane moved to that they could suggest to me? I want to start checking other states/cities out before I graduate in May. Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Spokane?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Spokane. Suggestions are appreciated!
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What's the best acting class in Spokane?

I have little acting experience, I’m coming from screenwriting side of things and want to learn acting to act in my own work and get better at writing. Money isn’t a huge issue. I’m looking for somewhere with strong teachers and and more ideally, a good community of people interested in film to connect with.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren’t showing up ahead of holidays

SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Ask Spokane

Are there any public indoor places in Spokane?

I have a friend group looking to go eat somewhere and then hang out and talk or maybe play some cards. I can't seem to find a place in the city for us to sit with a table that isn't a library and therefore wouldn't welcome us being a little loud. Is this too specific or are there places? We'd be glad to sit outside if it wasn't for wind. Thanks in advance!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane. Freezing fog and cold before-wild weather is on the forecast this weekend. There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. “The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements,” a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. “They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything.”
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Ask Spokane

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
635
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Spokane

Comments / 0

Community Policy