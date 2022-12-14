ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get involved in Salem?

I'm a younger voter that will be graduating college soon. Unfortunately, the increase in corruption, and hostility from the state government (realistically, these wouldn't be my sole reasons) have been pushing me to want to move elsewhere in the next few years (Hopefully to somewhere that respects their citizens more). However, until then, I've decided that I'm tired of sitting around and complaining. You have to take action to fix a problem. I'd like to be involved in volunteering for ballot initiatives such as ranked choice voting, recreational marijuana, fair districts, etc. How can I and others find meaningful ways to be involved even if it's a small or insignificant role? Looking for tips and advice.

