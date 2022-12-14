ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get involved in Lansing?

Ask Lansing
Ask Lansing
 3 days ago
I'm a younger voter that will be graduating college soon. Unfortunately, the increase in corruption, and hostility from the state government (realistically, these wouldn't be my sole reasons) have been pushing me to want to move elsewhere in the next few years (Hopefully to somewhere that respects their citizens more). However, until then, I've decided that I'm tired of sitting around and complaining. You have to take action to fix a problem. I'd like to be involved in volunteering for ballot initiatives such as ranked choice voting, recreational marijuana, fair districts, etc. How can I and others find meaningful ways to be involved even if it's a small or insignificant role? Looking for tips and advice.

Ask Lansing

What's the best acting class in Lansing?

I have little acting experience, I’m coming from screenwriting side of things and want to learn acting to act in my own work and get better at writing. Money isn’t a huge issue. I’m looking for somewhere with strong teachers and and more ideally, a good community of people interested in film to connect with.
Ask Lansing

Is Lansing friendly to a union carpenter or sheetmetal worker?

Hello everyone, I’m currently visiting my family in Lansing. Coming from Western WA I am a union carpenter apprentice working for a architectural sheetmetal company. I was just curious on how the pay here compares with the cost of living in Lansing? Having a family of my own and seeing how cheap the houses are I definitely am considering the possibility of relocating. Let me know your thoughts, I’m aware of the harsh winters and humid summers as I spent most of life visiting every year.
Ask Lansing

Are there any recommended hotels in Lansing?

Anybody know a good hotel in Lansing? I've never been but I hear horror stories about people bringing back bed-bugs or ending up somewhere dangerous. Is there a well-known hotel that you might know of? Simply searching hotels in Lansing, obviously, yields too many results to sort through... Thanks!
Ask Lansing

Is there a preferred place to find a job in Lansing?

I’ve come to Lansing many times over the past eight years, and im hoping to make the move from NYC. The energy isn’t as frantic, my friends here love it, and overall it feels more like the small community I’m looking for. Is there a preferred place to look for local jobs? (Ive run through LinkedIn, etc.)
Ask Lansing

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Lansing?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Lansing. Suggestions are appreciated!
Ask Lansing

Are there any public indoor places in Lansing?

I have a friend group looking to go eat somewhere and then hang out and talk or maybe play some cards. I can't seem to find a place in the city for us to sit with a table that isn't a library and therefore wouldn't welcome us being a little loud. Is this too specific or are there places? We'd be glad to sit outside if it wasn't for wind. Thanks in advance!
Ask Lansing

Are backyard chickens allowed in Lansing?

My mom and I just moved to Lansing from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Ask Lansing

What's the policy of renting in Lansing?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Lansing in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Lansing too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
