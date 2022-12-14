ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Where can I buy Chinese takeout food in Tacoma on Christmas eve?

Ask Tacoma
Ask Tacoma
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xg7lq_0jhva7Zs00
unsplash web image

Hi neighbors,

I'll be celebrating Christmas by picking up some authentic-but-not-too-unfamiliar Chinese takeout from local Chinese restaurants&stores, and watching the Eagles smack the Cowboys. What restaurant should I patronize?

Not really looking for Szechuan for this occasion. Want to keep it a bit low-carb. Thinking roast pork, bok choi, and maybe some duck or eggplant. Pricey is ok. Looking forward t to find somewhere new. Thanks!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Tacoma

Ask Tacoma, where can I move to?

Hello guys, I’ve always hated living in Tacoma. I just feel like my quality of life would be so much better if I lived in a different state. I have no idea if this is true or not. Where have the people who lived in Tacoma moved to that they could suggest to me? I want to start checking other states/cities out before I graduate in May. Thanks!
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Tacoma?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Tacoma. Suggestions are appreciated!
TACOMA, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are there any public indoor places in Tacoma?

I have a friend group looking to go eat somewhere and then hang out and talk or maybe play some cards. I can't seem to find a place in the city for us to sit with a table that isn't a library and therefore wouldn't welcome us being a little loud. Is this too specific or are there places? We'd be glad to sit outside if it wasn't for wind. Thanks in advance!
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

What's the best acting class in Tacoma?

I have little acting experience, I’m coming from screenwriting side of things and want to learn acting to act in my own work and get better at writing. Money isn’t a huge issue. I’m looking for somewhere with strong teachers and and more ideally, a good community of people interested in film to connect with.
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

Ask Tacoma

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
573
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Tacoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy