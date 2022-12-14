ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get involved in Spokane?

Ask Spokane
 3 days ago
I'm a younger voter that will be graduating college soon. Unfortunately, the increase in corruption, and hostility from the state government (realistically, these wouldn't be my sole reasons) have been pushing me to want to move elsewhere in the next few years (Hopefully to somewhere that respects their citizens more). However, until then, I've decided that I'm tired of sitting around and complaining. You have to take action to fix a problem. I'd like to be involved in volunteering for ballot initiatives such as ranked choice voting, recreational marijuana, fair districts, etc. How can I and others find meaningful ways to be involved even if it's a small or insignificant role? Looking for tips and advice.

Is Spokane friendly to a union carpenter or sheetmetal worker?

Hello everyone, I’m currently visiting my family in Spokane. Coming from Western WA I am a union carpenter apprentice working for a architectural sheetmetal company. I was just curious on how the pay here compares with the cost of living in Spokane? Having a family of my own and seeing how cheap the houses are I definitely am considering the possibility of relocating. Let me know your thoughts, I’m aware of the harsh winters and humid summers as I spent most of life visiting every year.
What's the best acting class in Spokane?

I have little acting experience, I’m coming from screenwriting side of things and want to learn acting to act in my own work and get better at writing. Money isn’t a huge issue. I’m looking for somewhere with strong teachers and and more ideally, a good community of people interested in film to connect with.
How to rent out a room in Spokane?

My living situation has changed and I’ve got a whole open floor in my house, which I’m considering renting out. I’ve been reading about the required rental license, getting an activity license number, lead inspections, and the school income tax. Anyone have any experience going through this process? Is it a pain in the ass or fairly straightforward? Are there any other regulations I should be aware of as I’m considering this? Thanks.
Is there a preferred place to find a job in Spokane?

I’ve come to Spokane many times over the past eight years, and im hoping to make the move from NYC. The energy isn’t as frantic, my friends here love it, and overall it feels more like the small community I’m looking for. Is there a preferred place to look for local jobs? (Ive run through LinkedIn, etc.)
Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Spokane?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Spokane. Suggestions are appreciated!
