Where can I buy Chinese takeout food in Salem on Christmas eve?

Hi neighbors,

I'll be celebrating Christmas by picking up some authentic-but-not-too-unfamiliar Chinese takeout from local Chinese restaurants&stores, and watching the Eagles smack the Cowboys. What restaurant should I patronize?

Not really looking for Szechuan for this occasion. Want to keep it a bit low-carb. Thinking roast pork, bok choi, and maybe some duck or eggplant. Pricey is ok. Looking forward t to find somewhere new. Thanks!