ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Where can I buy Chinese takeout food in Akron on Christmas eve?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xg7lq_0jhvZz2G00
unsplash web image

Hi neighbors,

I'll be celebrating Christmas by picking up some authentic-but-not-too-unfamiliar Chinese takeout from local Chinese restaurants&stores, and watching the Eagles smack the Cowboys. What restaurant should I patronize?

Not really looking for Szechuan for this occasion. Want to keep it a bit low-carb. Thinking roast pork, bok choi, and maybe some duck or eggplant. Pricey is ok. Looking forward t to find somewhere new. Thanks!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Akron?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Akron. Suggestions are appreciated!
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

How can I help man who sleeps in a shopping cart in Akron?

Sometimes he's parked by my girlfriend's place. It breaks my heart. Was researching large utility carts, if he likes to be mobile, if I can find one large enough I'd like to get him one. Gonna ask if he'd like a tent next time I see him and give him some blankets. How can I help him?
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing Homes

The Distinct Five Holiday Traveling Fashion ModelsPhoto bythe Brown Report. Cleveland, OH. - The Holidays are quickly approaching. Some people will spread the gift of love by buying and receiving gifts; others will spread the gift of love by helping someone smile. "It's all about placing a smile on the face of seniors. Those who live in senior homes. It's a beautiful thing to do. The way they respond to us has been so uplifting. I am so happy I could be part of this great program for seniors," said model Alyce Moore.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What's the best acting class in Akron?

I have little acting experience, I’m coming from screenwriting side of things and want to learn acting to act in my own work and get better at writing. Money isn’t a huge issue. I’m looking for somewhere with strong teachers and and more ideally, a good community of people interested in film to connect with.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

How to rent out a room in Akron?

My living situation has changed and I’ve got a whole open floor in my house, which I’m considering renting out. I’ve been reading about the required rental license, getting an activity license number, lead inspections, and the school income tax. Anyone have any experience going through this process? Is it a pain in the ass or fairly straightforward? Are there any other regulations I should be aware of as I’m considering this? Thanks.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Ask Akron

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
616
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Akron

Comments / 0

Community Policy