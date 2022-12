Laura Sanchez, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC Santa Cruz, has received funding for her research on nutrient sensing from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation as recommended by the Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, a division of the Allen Institute. Sanchez is among 16 new Allen Distinguished Investigators awarded a total of $10 million in research funding to support cutting-edge projects in protein lifespan and nutrient sensing.

