Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109. Making the whole scene more surreal, Morant was talking with fans sitting courtside when he was tossed. On his way out of the game, Morant gave the courtside fans two thumbs up. And the player’s conversation with the fans continued from the locker room. Morant reportedly called his father, who carried a cell phone over to the fans Morant had been interacting with. Morant confirmed he spoke to the fans on Facetime after his ejection, saying he wanted to thank them for supporting him.
Watch: Tyler Bass nails game-winning FG to send Bills to playoffs, celebrates with epic slide in the snow
The Buffalo Bills clinched a postseason berth on Saturday night, knocking off the Miami Dolphins in an epic snow-filled game, 32-29. Kicker Tyler Bass hit the game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired and celebrated with an epic chest first slide into the snow before his teammates joined in on the fun.
Washington enjoys big night in clobbering Idaho State
Freshman backup Keyon Menifield led a balanced attack with 13 points and Washington pulled away early for a 90-55 nonconference
Jets’ Zach Wilson now gets chance to show if he’s changed at all
The Jets’ playoff push took an interesting turn this week when quarterback Mike White was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Lions due to his broken ribs. Enter Zach Wilson. We’ll get to see if Zach Wilson 2.0 looks any different than the player who was benched four weeks ago after a terrible performance in New England. Wilson has been watching the past three weeks as White won over his teammates and the fans, but only won one of the three games. Wilson has been working on improving his fundamentals and undergoing a “reset.” It was unclear how long his timeout would...
Huskies Finish Off Idaho State, Turn to Tougher Competition
The UW schedule becomes considerably more difficult following 35-point win.
Miami Dolphins watching playoffs slip away after blown lead in Buffalo & 3rd straight loss | Opinion
The winter-weather in Buffalo didn’t kick in until the telling fourth quarter Saturday night. That’s when Bills fans had a joyful sing-along to the classic Christmas carol, “Let It Snow.”
Texas tops Louisville to win NCAA women's volleyball title
Texas proved too much for Louisville in Saturday's NCAA women's volleyball final, winning 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 for its third title in program history.
Necas’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Stars
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti […]
