Read full article on original website
Related
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Futurism
Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant
Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
msn.com
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before
The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Comments / 0