ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain

Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Futurism

Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant

Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
Gizmodo

Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
msn.com

Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica

Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
ScienceAlert

Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before

The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy