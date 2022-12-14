ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

kggfradio.com

Final Weekend for Brown Mansion Candlelit Tours

Only four days left to experience the Brown Mansion candlelit tours this winter. The historic 1906 mansion has been decorated for the holiday season, and tours are available three times daily this weekend and on Friday, December 23rd. Coffeyville Reawakening's Denise York says it is a can't miss experience. Tour...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fortscott.biz

What’s Happening in Fort Scott

Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
FORT SCOTT, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down

Car goes off-road, breaking off utility pole, active lines down. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Parsons Land Bank receiving apps for properties below appraisal price

PARSONS, Kans. — You now have a chance to enhance your property ownership in southeast Kansas. Applications are now available for two properties in Parsons — containing structures — owned by the Parsons Land Bank. Both are located at 1621 Chess Avenue and 2504 Stevens Avenue, respectively. They are originally priced at 75% of the appraisal price and can be negotiable. Land Bank officials will meet in January to set a deadline for receiving those applications.
PARSONS, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Spam calls, texts have increased; can they be stopped?

JOPLIN, Mo. — The majority of calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Now, the majority of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Parson’s PD is under Elf on the Shelf’s supervision

PARSONS, Kans. — That pesky “Elf on the Shelf” is getting into trouble at a much higher level in southeast Kansas. “Oh, she’s been into all kinds of mischief,” said Lt. Detective Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department. “Copper the Elf” is capturing the hearts of...
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin hotel to be demolished

JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy

Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested following standoff

INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Charges filed in attempted murder investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

