Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
Fire destroys home in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a residence on the afternoon of December 15. According to the SFD the intensity of the fire made it manpower intensive. Six agencies and fire districts worked on the fire, including Selah, the Yakima Training Center Professional firefighters...
Yakima Valley Libraries to host Winter Break crafts and activities
YAKIMA, Wash - Yakima Valley Libraries announced on Thursday they will provide crafts and activities for children and families during Winter Break. From December 19 to December 30, all libraries within the system will provide a momentary break from the winter conditions. Activities will be designed for children ages five...
Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
More Dense Freezing Fog....Snow On The Way Sunday
Dense fog/freezing fog tonight chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Be prepared for low visibility with very slick roads especially bridges and overpasses. There is also an air stagnation advisory in place through until Saturday afternoon for the Yakima Valley. Our next chance for snow arrives Sunday with...
Saturday Dec 17th. Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday. About 3-10" of snow expected in the Cascades with a mix of freezing rain to add icy roads into the mix. Passes looked clear as of 5 p.m. with wet and bare...
